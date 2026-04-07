SHERIDAN, Colo. — Sheridan School District No. 2 reopened for the first time since educators went on strike April 1. Teachers remain on strike though, hitting the picket line at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Early Childhood Center (ECE), Alice Terry, Fort Logan Northgate, SOAR Academy and Sheridan High School all welcomed students welcomed students Tuesday, according to an email to families from District Superintendent Dr. Gionni Thompson.

Bus transportation and food services returned to normal operations Tuesday, Thompson said.



See more of the scene from the picket line in the video player below.

Sheridan schools reopen for first time since educators went on strike April 1

"We understand that an educator strike can disrupt daily routines, create challenges with childcare and work schedules, and cause uncertainty or stress for both students and families," Thompson said. "We sincerely appreciate your patience and flexibility during this time. Please know that our priority remains supporting students and maintaining a safe, welcoming, and engaging learning environment."

Thompson said the school district is working to get temporary staff to keep schools open during the strike, while working with with the Sheridan Educators Association (SEA) to come to a resolution.

The strike began over new contracts, better pay and concerns over retaliation. Teachers and support staff told me employees have been disciplined or even laid off for speaking out about district issues. The educators association wants the district to rescind what it's calling the retaliatory practices encompassed in a policy known as policy H.

Despite schools re-opening, many teachers were still on the picket line Tuesday.

"It definitely hurts a little bit. But luckily, we do know that there’s not very many students in those buildings right now," said Hannah Johnson, Instructional Support Assistant. "So they’re just spending money for subs when they could be using that to negotiate with us and come back to the table and actually give these kids the correct education they need right now."

The president of the SEA told Denver7 the district is paying substitute teachers a daily rate that's higher than some teachers get paid. We reached out to Superintendent Thompson to ask if that's true. We have not yet received a response.

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