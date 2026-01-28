Sheridan teachers hit the picket line for union contract after 180 days without agreement

SHERIDAN, Colo. — Educators in Sheridan School District No. 2 picketed along Federal Boulevard Tuesday evening, demanding action from district leaders after going 180 days without a union contract.

Teachers and support staff gathered before the district's Board of Education meeting, saying they've exhausted other options to make their voices heard.

"We've tried every single angle, and we just don't feel like we're being listened to," said Kate Biester, President of Sheridan Educators Association (SEA). "And so we figured it's time to make some noise."

Biester said their demands are straightforward: reestablish a contract, recognize classified staff like paraprofessionals, and reduce class sizes.

"All of our educators in Sheridan deserve rights and deserve the ability to be able to advocate for themselves and their working conditions," said Biester.

The prolonged contract dispute is taking a toll on both staff and students, according to educators. Hannah Johnson, an instructional support assistant, said she hoped the situation wouldn't reach this point.

"At this point, they're the ones that are suffering with class sizes, the workload they are now putting on us. Our students are really suffering," Johnson said.

Johnson also pointed to high teacher turnover, with many educators looking for employment elsewhere.

"We want to stay. We love these kids, we love the community," Johnson said. "We want to be here. It's up to the superintendent if he wants us to stay or not."

Denver7 took the educators' concerns straight to Sheridan Superintendent Gionni Thompson before Tuesday night's Board of Education meeting.

Thompson said he believes teachers are being heard through various communication channels.

"I've been communicating by email with teachers, all staff," Thompson said. "We also had work sessions or study sessions that are open to the public, and they're all welcome to come. And so we continue to do this work in an open forum, and have an open dialogue."

Thompson said he's waiting for the labor dispute to settle. When asked if the current tensions are impacting students in the classroom, he acknowledged the connection.

"That always impacts the students in the classroom," Thompson said. "We try to keep it away from the classroom."

Educators told Denver7 that's exactly why there's no time to waste, expressing hope they won't have to resort to a strike.

"Our kids are really suffering here," said Johnson.

