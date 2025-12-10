Sheridan School District faces tension as teachers push for union re-recognition

Some Sheridan School District teachers are frustrated after telling Denver7 they've been working for months without a teachers' union. On Wednesday, they're making those frustrations heard at a press conference.

The Sheridan Education Association (SEA) said it was "blindsided" when the district refused to honor tentative agreements reached. The district has said that's not true.

Right now, there is no recognized bargaining unit for staff. Both Superintendent Gionni Thompson and Union President Kate Biester have said the other side isn't responsive to negotiations.

"The most important thing that people should know is that we are just seeking accountability and a return back to the table from the Sheridan school district," Biester said.

During a special board meeting Tuesday evening, Superintendent Thompson shared a message said in part, "The district took immediate steps to move forward collaboratively. We secured a mediator, scheduled four meeting dates, provided draft language, shared financial data, and made ourselves consistently available to begin rebuilding an agreement."

Superintendent Thompson also pointed to a September board meeting where Biester is heard taking responsibility for the contract expiring. Denver7 asked her where she stands with that sentiment now.

"When we talked about, like, who has responsibility for this, the school district does have plenty as well, because they could be coming back to the table with us at any time and are choosing not to," Biester said.

Biester wants re-recognition of the bargaining unit, and wants the former contract brought back as is, but the district wants the opportunity to negotiate the contract.

"I want our contract to come back in full force, to be able, like I said, to protect our educators’ working conditions and provide the best outcome for our students," Biester said. "I do think it's extremely important to to put at the forefront the the effect it has on the children. Having a stable working environment for educators so they know they can build a career and stay here for a long time means that our education only gets better for our kids."

While they wait for a resolution, Thompson sent word out to staff on Tuesday, inviting them to volunteer for a compensation and benefits advisory committee. He said the committee will meet in the spring to review and talk about topics that usually come with the bargaining process, like pay and benefits.