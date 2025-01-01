Katie Lane is a multi-platform producer with Denver7. She has worked on several shows since July 2023.

She also creates special content for Denver7's Everyday Hero program- highlighting the work of Coloradans going above and beyond to help others.

Katie began her career as a broadcast and digital producer at WKBW in Buffalo, N.Y. #GoBills!

She is a proud Syracuse University alumna, having graduated from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications in 2022. During her time at SU, Katie took on many roles at the student-run tv station CitrusTV, including General Manager and President. She grew up on Lake Wallenpaupack, a small town located just outside of Scranton, P.A. (Yes... like "The Office").

Outside of the studio, you'll find Katie exploring the great outdoors with her rescue pup, watching a play, rocking out to her favorite bands, or cheering on her favorite sports teams. One of her lifelong goals is to visit all 50 states. She's currently at 46 out of 50!