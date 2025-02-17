Hero on Horseback: Providing critical support in Colorado's backcountry

FORT COLLINS, C.O.— From a young age, Vickie Buchanan had a passion for horses. She was raised on the saddle, riding trails and pack camping. Now, that passion has grown into something even bigger.

"I love my horses, I love the trail, I love the backcountry," Buchanan said.

Some of her best memories are centered around horses.

"[My father] asked me where I wanted to go for my 21st birthday, if I wanted to go to a bar. I said I wanted a pack trip into the mountains in Washington," she said.

Her father taught her everything from leave no trace to camping and hunting. Skills she wanted to spend her life sharing with others.

Now, Buchanan is doing just that in the hundreds of thousands of acres of public land and wilderness areas in Northern Colorado.

In 2003, Buchanan noticed the region lacked a local chapter of the Back Country Horsemen of America (BCHA), an organization dedicated to maintaining public lands with the help of horses. So, she established the Northern Colorado Back Country Horsemen (NCBCH), linking local equestrians with national efforts to preserve and maintain Colorado's great outdoors.

"We really want to keep the backcountry open. We want to ride our horses and educate people on the ability these animals have," she said.

The volunteer group works closely with the Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service and state parks to keep trails open and accessible to all.

"Anybody who has hiked in the Pawnee National Grasslands, up around Red Feathers, if you've walked through a gate, if you walk down a trail, you've probably seen or been a part of what Vickie Buchanan has done in installing gates and trail maintenance," said Gerry Cole, NCBCH member.

Buchanan leads volunteers like Cole and their horses on trips to clear trees, build trails, and beyond.

"I have seen Vickie give so much of her time and her resources to carry out this mission. That's pretty inspiring," said Jay McDonald, NCBCH vice president.

Her passion and character are what led a NCBCH member to nominate Buchanan for Denver7's Everyday Hero award.

"I nominated Vickie because I see myself in her. I think she is who I want to become," said Kelley Richey, a member who worked directly under Buchanan. "She's kind of my chosen mentor."

Buchanan said there is more work to be done, but as "part of the older generation" (which she hates to admit), her focus is on teaching the next generation to ensure their hard work continues.

If you are interested in volunteering with the Northern Colorado Back Country Horsemen, visit their website here.

