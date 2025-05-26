Everyday Hero salutes fallen service members one note at a time

GREELEY, Colo. — Craig Fischer never served in the military, but he’s worn a different kind of uniform for decades. He stands solemnly, bugle in hand, offering a powerful and personal farewell.

Fischer, a bugler for American Legion Post 32 in Longmont, has played Taps at nearly a thousand military funerals across Colorado. He’s the only member of his Honor Guard who isn't a veteran, yet he’s become a symbol of dignity and devotion to families honoring loved ones who served.

“I feel a sense of obligation to acknowledge their service and to thank them,” Fischer said. “It’s a small way, but it’s all I can do.”

Due to childhood heart issues, Fischer was denied enlistment as a young man. He found his way to service by volunteering with Bugles Across America and later joining the Longmont Honor Guard. His father served in World War II as a B-17 pilot, a legacy that inspired Craig to find his own way to give back.

“I wanted to be a Navy diver,” he said. “But the recruiter told me my heart condition would preclude me from serving.”

Instead, he picked up his bugle and began playing live renditions of TAPS, rejecting the use of automated recordings common at many services.

“TAPS is simple, just four notes,” Fischer said. “But every note has to hang in the air. It has to be perfect.”

Vilia Valentine requested Craig play at her father Henry’s funeral this year. Henry Valentine is a Korean War veteran who volunteered for service when he was 17 years old after his older brother was drafted.

Vilia Valentine Korean War veteran, Henry Valentine, requested Craig Fischer to play TAPS at his funeral.

Valentine had his full military honors at Fort Logan National Cemetery, including a live performance of TAPS.

“It was beautiful and deeply emotional,” Valentine said. “There wasn’t a dry eye in the group.”

Vietnam veteran George Werkmeister is Craig's friend and nominated him as a Denver7 Everyday Hero. He calls Craig “every bit a veteran.”

“In my mind, his dedication and honor are as deep and sincere as the guys you serve next to in combat,” Werkmeister said. “He plays every note from his heart.”

Fischer sees this as his duty to his country. “I play a very small role in the overall picture of honoring someone’s service,” he said. “Whether they’re a veteran or killed in service, I just hope I do it justice.”

Craig reacted humbly as Denver7 and Levine Law honored him as this week’s Everyday Hero.

“Oh my gosh,” he said, stunned. “It makes a humble guy feel more humbled.”

Craig Fischer’s story is a reminder that service to your country takes many forms. And for families across Colorado, his bugle call is a final gift of honor that echoes far beyond the last note.

