From volunteers to best friends: Denver7 Everyday Heroes give back through Food Bank of the Rockies

DENVER— What started as an opportunity to give back has blossomed into a life-long friendship for two Food Bank of the Rockies volunteers.

Every Wednesday, Margaret Locke and Debra Persico pack food and supplies for Coloradans in need.

"Some days we're packing for preschools. Some days we're packing for senior centers. Some days we have everything," Locke said when describing the help she provides.

"We distribute enough food every day to make 185,000 meals. And so think about, if we didn't do that, how many folks would not have a good, healthy meal," Persico added.

Locke and Persico's co-volunteers describe them as the perfect duo.

"Debbie realized her area of expertise is selecting the items to build the order. Margaret then loads. And they developed this friendship," CEO of Food Bank of the Rockies Erin Pulling said.

Locke and Persico first started volunteering together during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We both independently watched the same news report right during the pandemic calling for volunteers," Locke said. "The food bank could not run without volunteers, and we independently showed up within a week of each other."

"It was just nice to have that connection. And plus, it was getting to know somebody new," Persico said. "Then, we found out [we] both have a passion for cycling, and started cycling together."

The CEO of Food Bank of the Rockies told Denver7 Locke and Persico have more than 1,500 volunteer hours combined. And as their volunteer hours climb, so does their friendship... literally. The duo said they cycle, hike and even travel together.

"You know, she's bossy. But so am I," Locke joked.

"Everybody is here a for a reason, because they know there's a need, but we have a great time," Persico said. "We come here because it's fun and we enjoy it, and not because we have to."

Their passion and spirit for volunteering is why their colleagues at Food Bank of the Rockies wanted to honor them for Denver7's Everyday Hero award.

You can join Locke and Persico and give back through Food Bank of the Rockies. The group said it is always looking for more volunteers.

You may even meet your new best friend.

Denver7 features a different Everyday Hero each week. To nominate a hero in your life, click here.