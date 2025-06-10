Kat's Pride: Celebrating 26 years of survival at Jodi's Race for Awareness

DENVER — A piece of teal paper changed a Highlands Ranch woman's life forever, connecting her to a community of survivors taking part in Jodi's Race for Awareness.

Diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 1999, Kathy Ash faced a daunting prognosis when the five-year survival rate for ovarian cancer was dishearteningly low.

When she moved to Colorado, she was attending a Race for the Cure for breast cancer in 2009 when she noticed someone handing out teal "save-the-date" flyers for Colorado's first race for ovarian cancer awareness. Teal is the color representing ovarian cancer.

Since then, she has walked in every Jodi's Race.

More than 1,500 people in Colorado are diagnosed with a gynecologic cancer each year, and Jodi's Race focuses on raising awareness of the symptoms of all gynecologic cancers and celebrating those who have been impacted by these diseases.

"That's what Jodi's race is, for me — to be survivors and sharing a community,” Ash said, highlighting the importance of coming together with others who have fought similar battles. “It’s just a joy to be there with women who have fought. To get that hug, it’s a very powerful, very emotional day for me.”

The 16th annual Jodi’s Race for Awareness takes place Saturday, June 14.

Denver7 is a proud sponsor of Jodi’s Race, which benefits the Colorado Gynecologic Cancer Alliance.

Ash wears strands of beads every time she takes part in Jodi's Race, each strand of beads Ash wears represents one year of survival.

“Just having those extra beads allows me to say, ‘Look, you possibly can do it too. It’s not an instantaneous death sentence,’” Ash said.

The race not only symbolizes her journey but also serves as a platform for survivors and supporters to unite in their fight against this often-overlooked disease.

Jodi Brammeier, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, started Jodi's Race 16 years ago just months before she died. Now, it's the largest race for gynecologic cancer awareness in the country, and Jodi's husband, John Brammeier, said it continues her legacy.

"It's raised millions of dollars, and it benefits a lot of women, not only the day of the race but the rest of the year," Brammeier said. "It's a race of hope, and it's a happy race. You know, people are having fun, they dress up, the women are walking around with their beads. It's actually a wonderful day."

Kathy’s team, known as "Kat's Pride," consists of her sisters and family — her own lionesses who walk with her each year.

“They’re strong, powerful women, and they’re there to support me,” Kathy said.

The support system Kathy now experiences starkly contrasts with her initial diagnosis, where information about ovarian cancer was limited.

“When I was first diagnosed, I was lost,” she recalls. “The main source of information for me was a Conversations newsletter.”

That newsletter, along with community organizations like the Colorado Gynecologic Cancer Alliance, has provided her the support she needed throughout her journey.

Kathy encourages anyone touched by ovarian cancer to join the race.

“If you’re a survivor or know someone who is, please come. You’ll find a community, you’ll find a sisterhood,” she said. “It’s just an amazing, empowering feeling.”

The majority of women diagnosed with gynecologic cancers experience one or more of the following symptoms:

1. Bloating

2. Abdominal and/or pelvic pain

3. Eating difficulty/Feeling full quickly

4. Urinary urgency or frequency

5. Post-menopausal or abnormal bleeding