ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Armstrong Steel employees rallied with union organizers on Tuesday, alleging poor working conditions inside the factory.

For years, Denver7 Investigates has reported on customer complaints about the Englewood-based company that manufactures and sells steel buildings. This is the first time we're hearing from employees.

Read our previous coverage below:



"That's an inch to two inches deep of water in the middle of the shop," said Armstrong Steel employee Max Ermisch, showing a recent video he shot inside the shop. "As you can see, all these cables are electrical, standing in pools of water. I believe that this company can be better. "

Ermisch said he was injured this month when he slipped on a wet trip hazard because the building leaks when it rains.

Several Armstrong Steel workers had a list of health and safety concerns, from inadequate ventilation and personal protective equipment to a crane that reportedly malfunctioned.

"They can't get away with it, so here we are," said fellow employee Elijah Florence.

Employees told Denver7 Investigates that the fight for safety has been difficult. Jacob Schroeder, an Armstrong Steel worker, said many of his colleagues were afraid that there would be repercussions if the company saw them rallying.

Denver7 Investigates confirmed the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recently launched an investigation into Armstrong Steel.

As employees try to form a union, union organizers said Armstrong Steel is now making changes.

"Some of those issues are being addressed as we speak, though they've waited until somebody's injured or somebody files an OSHA complaint before they start trying to correct these issues," said Jon Davis, an organizer with SMART Local 9 Sheet Metal Workers.

Armstrong representatives at the facility declined Denver7 Investigates' request for an interview, but the company's attorney released a statement that said, in part, "Armstrong takes great pride in its commitment to worker safety and regularly inspects the premises, equipment and all other issues that might impact the safety of Armstrong’s employees."



Read the full statement below

"Armstrong Steel believes that it is improper for any company to comment about any unionorganizing activity unless and until a union has been recognized to bargain collectively on behalf of some or all of the company’s employees, as any such comment could be considered as an attempt to influence the outcome of an election.



While Armstrong respectfully declines to comment regarding any attempt by its employees to organize into a union, we are happy to address alleged safety concerns.



Armstrong takes great pride in its commitment to worker safety and regularly inspects the premises, equipment and all other issues that might impact the safety of Armstrong’s employees to make sure they comply with Armstrong’s rigorous safety standards.



In addition to its own safety inspections, Armstrong always thoroughly investigates any concerns raised by its employees or government entities, even if those concerns appear to be clearly baseless. If a legitimate safety concern is found, Armstrong immediately initiates remedial measures to ensure worker safety, which is Armstrong’s paramount goal."

In 2022 and 2023, Denver7 Investigates examined Armstrong Steel's practices regarding customer interactions.

Clients filed a class action lawsuit in 2022, alleging the company took their money and then dramatically raised prices. Because of an arbitration clause in Armstrong's contracts, a judge stayed that lawsuit. Later, in 2023, we heard from customers who were offered refunds but only if they retracted what they previously told Denver7 Investigates.

"It's basically a gag order. Take this money, be quiet and send this lie to the news," one customer said at the time.

While Armstrong Steel would not comment on efforts to form a union, union organizers said messages have been left on the sidewalk

"They are seeking safety, dignity and respect on the job site," Davis said. "Instead, they've received harassment and intimidation."

Davis said about 30 Armstrong employees will meet for the first vote to unionize on Friday, and he believed they had enough votes.

Armstrong Steel workers consider forming union to address working conditions

Denver7