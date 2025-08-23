Littleton, Englewood, and Sheridan recognized nationally for sustainability efforts among local businesses

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — In the fight against waste and climate change, three metro area communities are proving small steps can make a difference.

Earlier this year, Denver7 showed you how Englewood, Littleton and Sheridan were using Colorado's bag fee to fund sustainability. Now, we’re following up on the impact as the program makes waves nationally.

Environment Colorado program offers free sustainability assistance to local businesses Danielle Kreutter

At nonprofit restaurant CAFE 180, the mission to help the community goes beyond feeding others.



“We hosted one of the Englewood Chamber of Commerce coffee networking hours here,” said CAFE 180 volunteer coordinator Suzanne Cosman. “That's where I was able to connect with one of the great business network specialists to learn about the [sustainability] program and all the opportunities it provides.”

CAFE 180 purchased a water recycling device that recirculates water during the meat defrosting process.



“We have cut down on our water usage as an organization,” Cosman said.



The nonprofit was able to make the purchase after receiving a grant from the Tri-Cities Sustainable Business Partnership Program, which is open to businesses in the Tri-Cities: Englewood, Sheridan and Littleton.



“The goal is really connected to the greenhouse gas inventories that all three cities have produced in the last few years. The data and results of those findings were that the commercial sector is the largest source of emissions in the Tri Cities area,” said Aidan Lawton, Green Business Program coordinator. “But for me, that's not a problem. That's an opportunity.”



So far, 43 businesses are on board, working with Lawton and his team to identify sustainability opportunities and grants to make those happen.



“Even though we've been doing business for a long time, we honestly didn't know that these resources were available until they came knocking at our door,” said Henry Renteria-Vigil, owner of iRecycleHere in Sheridan.

City of Littleton



Those efforts are now being recognized nationally. The Tri-Cities mayors accepted the 2025 Mayors’ Climate Protection Award this week because of the difference the program is making regionally.



“All three of us working together, we're able to do that, and we can all accomplish our goals working together rather than by ourselves when we may not be able to do this,” said Littleton Mayor Kyle Schlachter.



“It's great to know that we're at least a small part of that,” Cosman added.

