Fort Collins Parking Services adjusts proposed paid parking plan after community input

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — When Denver7 last checked in with Fort Collins Parking Services, they were set to begin gathering public input about the plan to bring paid parking back to Old Town.

The last parking meter in Old Town was removed in the 1960's. Since then parking garages were added around Old Town for a small fee but Parking Services said it created what's known as an "upside down model."

"Our on street parking is free, where our further, way less convenient parking in the parking structure cost money. So people want the desirable, close, convenient parking, which leads to people circling the block, trolling, looking for that available space, versus going to a readily accessible parking garage," said Eric Keselburg, the senior manager for Fort Collins' Parking Services.

Keselburg acknowledges a financial incentive for the program as well.

"Parking Services is an all but self-funded operation. We don't receive general fund dollars, so all maintenance of our parking garages, of our service, lots of the downtown, comes from our own actions. So we want to not be punitive, but we want to be customer-friendly and customer choice," said Keselburg.

On Tuesday, Keselburg will present the feedback received during the public comment efforts, and the changes made to the original suggestions that were created in part by Walker Consultants.

Ahead of the meeting, Denver7 talked to shoppers in Old Town. Several told Denver7 they don't like the idea of paid parking.

One shopper, Nancee Codd, remembered when the city got rid of parking meters decades ago.

"It brought people into Old Town, it was a more friendly attitude downtown," she said.

Owner of Alpine Arts: The Colorado Store said she has been outspoken against the plan in some of the public engagement events.

"The future of parking downtown is definitely an issue, we're happy to sit at the table and talk about it," said Christie Rodgers whose family has owned the store for 44 years.

"Does it seem like people are listening?" asked Denver7 reporter Danielle Kreutter.

"Uh, I feel like the community is listening," said Rodgers.

Keselburg told Denver7 the goal with public input gathering was to engage the community on how to roll out a paid parking plan that works in a beneficial way with downtown. He notes that the initial proposal has been adjusted to reflect some of the feedback they gathered.

"The biggest change is that footprint size of the paid parking area," said Keselburg, "We started at about 1,300 parking spaces, we reduced that to about 800."

City of Fort Collins The pink zone represents the area considered for paid parking prior to public input. The light purple section is now that area being considered.

The current plan being proposed includes

- Reducing the footprint of the area being considered for paid parking

- Parking fees would be in effect 10am-8pm, six days a week

- Rates would be $2 per hour, with a four hour max. A grace period will be built in for quicker, to-go pickup type visits

- Garage surface slots would be $1.50 per hour with an unlimited time.

Ultimately, it will be up to city council to decide what to do with the proposal. No official action will be taken at Tuesday's work session.

Some residents are hoping council decides to change course.

"For the people who have stores downtown, I just think it's one more little impediment, one more reason for people to say, 'Oh I'll just shop online," said Codd.

See the entire proposed parking rate plan below:

