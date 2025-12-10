Elbert County residents plead their case to PUC over Xcel's Power Pathway project

KIOWA, Colo. — Residents of Elbert County are continuing their fight against Xcel Energy as the utility giant plans to install nearly 50 miles of new steel poles through their rural community as a part of Colorado's Power Pathway project.

The proposed project, which Xcel says will improve Colorado's electric grid, has sparked fierce opposition from locals who say there's no benefit to their county.

Dozens of residents packed the Kiowa Fairgrounds Tuesday night to plead their case to the Colorado Public Utilities Commission (PUC), asking officials to move the pathway farther east away from people's homes.

"The citizens of rural Elbert County matter," one resident told the commission during the hearing.

Xcel is already attempting to acquire private land for the project through eminent domain.

Long-time resident Bill Vogel said he wanted to sell his land for retirement but felt pressured to give in to the utility company.

"We signed not by choice, but I really didn't want to go to court over it," Vogel said.

However, other residents like Jessica Heaton are prepared for a lengthy legal battle.

"We've all wracked up a lot of attorneys fees, and other fees associated with it, and that will be our cost to bear and all we did was own property where Xcel wanted to put their lines," Heaton said.

The hearing follows Elbert County commissioners' unanimous vote in June to deny the permits Xcel needs to start the project.

Xcel is appealing that decision, leaving the state's Public Utilities Commission to determine whether the project will move forward. A decision is expected in April 2026.

In a statement to Denver7, Xcel said, in part, that Elbert County's decision will "jeopardize the timely and cost-effective completion of Colorado's Power Pathway," adding they have "also filed an appeal in district court."

Read the full statement from Xcel Energy below:

Colorado’s Power Pathway is a $1.7 billion transmission infrastructure investment that will enhance the reliability of the state's electric grid and unlock clean energy resources from the Eastern Plains.



To be clear, Colorado’s Power Pathway was submitted to the Colorado Public Utilities Commission in March of 2021 and went through the full regulatory approval process. It was approved in the spring of 2022, and construction began on June 7, 2023.



Xcel Energy strives to work collaboratively with local communities and jurisdictions to locate utility infrastructure projects and secure necessary local permitting. Despite over four years of collaboration with local officials, landowners and other stakeholders, Elbert and El Paso County Commissioners have denied the necessary permits for the project.



Elbert and El Paso counties’ decisions jeopardize the timely and cost-effective completion of Colorado’s Power Pathway, which is crucial for ensuring that we can provide safe and reliable service, acquire new clean energy resources to reduce statewide greenhouse gas emissions and facilitate clean energy resources’ ability to qualify for federal tax credits before the opportunity expires. In response, Xcel Energy filed appeals with the Colorado Public Utilities Commission to seek permission to proceed with the project along the proposed route despite the permit denials. We originally sought an expedited process for resolution of the permit denials to promote our ability to meet the construction schedule for the project, as the Commission determined in 2022 that the project was necessary and in the public interest for the state, and because delays will increase project costs and adversely impact the ability of Xcel Energy to reliably serve customers the new generation resources connecting to our transmission system. We appreciate that the Commission is still considering options for resolving the appeals on less than 250 days.



We have also filed an appeal in district court to protect our statutory authority to provide safe, reliable and economical electricity in Colorado.



In certain circumstances, we use condemnation authority to acquire property rights as consistent with Colorado statutes and local codes, which themselves recognize that for large right of way projects that cross hundreds of landowners the use of condemnation authority is appropriate to ensure no single landowner may prevent critical infrastructure from being built. Condemnation is a last resort after we’ve made every reasonable effort to work with landowners.



Colorado’s Power Pathway will deliver significant economic benefits to rural communities through local tax revenue, landowner lease payments and temporary and permanent jobs, while expanding and enhancing the state’s interconnected transmission network — benefiting all Coloradans. We look forward to working with the Commission to ensure we can deliver these benefits to our customers and communities on a timely basis.

For Elbert County residents, their land represents their livelihood and is worth fighting for.

"To have a for-profit company come in and take our land in order to put their project through and destroy what we’ve worked for… that’s wrong," said Kerry Jiblits, a long-time resident.

