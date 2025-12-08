Larimer County to waive building permit fees for affordable ADU rentals

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — According to Larimer County's Housing Stability Program, around 55% of renters are cost-burdened, or spend more than 30% of their income on rent.

To address this, the state recently launched Colorado's Accessory Dwelling Unit Grant Program. Denver7 recently learned what Brighton is doing with their grant funding and followed up with Larimer County that received $105,000 in grant funds.

"We need as many unique and creative ways to attack this problem," said Lea Rodriguez of the affordable housing issue in the County.

Rodriguez is the County's Housing Stability Program Manager.

She said unincorporated Larimer County is ideal for future ADUs because they can provide affordable housing.

"It is the more rural area, there are larger lots, so you're able to build bigger ADUs on it, and there's just more space," she said.

Part of the County's solution is to use grant funds to waive building permit fees for new ADUs if the homeowner agrees to rent it at an affordable rate.

"In exchange for keeping that housing affordable, we are willing, and able now, to waive the building permit fees," said Rebecca Everette, community development director for Larimer County.

Depending on the type of project, it could save the homeowner between $3,000 and $14,000, according to the county. With the funding, they expect to waive fees for 8-10 ADUs in unincorporated Larimer County.

To ensure community involvement, a public input phase will kick off in the coming months.

"It's not just about setting up the policies and procedures for this specific idea that we have, but it's really opening the door to hear how ADUs can have a bigger impact, and how we can do this better," said Rodriguez.

The finished program is expected to launch in mid-2026.