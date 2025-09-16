'I see cuts to essential programs': City leader reacts to Mayor Johnston's proposed 2026 budget

DENVER — After Denver Mayor Mike Johnston released his proposed 2026 budget Monday afternoon, Denver Clerk and Recorder Paul López plans to hold a press conference Tuesday to oppose cuts made to his department.

He's not the only one. Denver7 talked to Denver City Council member Stacie Gilmore Monday as well about the proposed budget.

“Unfortunately, when I look at this budget, I see cuts to essential programs,” Gilmore said.

One of the cuts she cited was to the Office of Children’s Affairs. Gilmore said there will be no after school or summer programs, which she believes will have a significant impact on youth.

“I mean, what are kids supposed to do after school while their parents work?” Gilmore exclaimed.

She emphasized that equity is a factor that needs to be considered throughout the development of the budget.

“They have totally cut the foundational support for children, families, for communities of color that are at risk of involuntary displacement and or gentrification, there has been no bright light shown on those very real vulnerable segments of our population,” Gilmore added.

In his press conference Monday afternoon, Mayor Johnston noted that while making the budget, city council concerns were considered.

“City council sent us a letter before this process naming their priorities. They named 29 priorities that were in that list. I believe of those, we had 25 of them,” Johnston said. “25 of their priorities are all represented in this list. We think this is very much their priority list as well as ours.”

Starting next Monday, Denver City Council will begin budget hearings to approve the budget.

Johnston's 2026 proposal comes after the city laid off 169 city workers, including Councilwoman Gilmore's husband who lost his job working in Denver's Park and Recreation Department. The city also eliminated more than 600 open positions and started requiring furlough days because of a $200 million budget shortfall. Johnston said this new budget will not require any future layoffs or furloughs.

“We have budgeted for 0% growth in 2026 if our returns are 0% or better, we will have no need for furloughs or layoffs in 2026,” he said.

Johnston's 2026 proposed budget includes $118 million in personnel savings, $77 million in savings from services, supplies, and internal transfers, and $5.7 million in new revenue.

Some of those new revenue ideas include renting out space in city greenhouses to residents and increasing photo radar enforcement for the police department.

“We've built the most conservative budget the last 15 years. It's building on 0% growth for next year. Our goal as a city is now to work to deliver better than 0% growth,” Mayor Johnston said in his press release Monday on the proposed budget.