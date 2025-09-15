Denver Clerk and Recorder, mayor’s office at odds over proposed $4.5M budget cut

DENVER — Denver Clerk and Recorder Paul López and Mayor Mike Johnston are at odds over the city’s $200 million budget shortfall and how Johnston plans to rectify it.

Johnston recently laid off hundreds of city workers and asked city departments to make cuts wherever possible in the mayor’s attempt to address the deficiency, which was brought on by several factors, the city said, including reduced sales tax revenue.

The mayor’s office told López’s office that it needed to cut 5%, or $4.5 million, but it refused, according to Johnston. So, the mayor’s office assigned the department cuts without López’s input.

On Monday, Johnston unveiled his $1.660 billion budget proposal for the upcoming year, which includes a combined $195 million in savings from the August job cuts and departmental reductions.

López held a separate press conference on the same day, claiming that proposed cuts introduced by the mayor’s office would “decimate election operations in Denver by forcing the closure of polling centers and ballot drop boxes in every part of the city.”

