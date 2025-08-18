Denver announces 171 layoffs, elimination of 665 open positions

DENVER — More than 170 Denver city workers found out Monday that they are no longer employed with the city as it tries to plug a $200 million gap in next year’s budget.

The City and County of Denver said it laid off 171 employees and would eliminate a total of 928 positions from the city’s general fund, which will save the city $100 million.

The number of layoffs announced Monday is somewhat lower than what some city employees anticipated after Mayor Mike Johnston announced in May that budget shortfalls had him considering layoffs.

However, the city said Monday that its efforts to slow and freeze hiring and reduce the size of government have minimized the impact on employees and public services.

These layoffs are a result of a projected $200 million budget deficit for 2026 due, as Denver officials said, to flattening city revenues driven by national economic uncertainty and rising costs.

The city said that the 171 layoffs represent only 1.6% of the city’s workforce and that 665 of the 928 eliminated positions were currently vacant, which combined means 8.4% of the city’s workforce has been impacted from Monday’s announcement.

Denver city officials said the measures they took Monday were necessary because nearly 70% of the city’s general fund budget goes toward personnel costs.

Employees impacted by the layoffs will receive 30 days of paid administrative leave, two to eight weeks of severance, 60 days of healthcare coverage, and outplacement services to help employees find jobs.