Donations soar to help Denver Pride Parade overcome fundraising shortfall

DENVER — The Center on Colfax has seen donations for the Denver Pride Parade soar following Denver7's report on a fundraising shortfall.

In April, we told you that the Denver Pride Parade was experiencing a 62% drop in donations amid rollbacks of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) budgets caused by national legislation. In an update, the Center on Colfax, which produces the parade, said it is within $10,000 of its fundraising goal, despite being behind more than $200,000 two months ago.

Kim Salvaggio, with the center, said there was an overwhelming community response to the news that donations were down.



Center on Colfax: Funding for Denver Pride Parade down 62% amid DEI rollbacks

The parade is scheduled for Sunday, June 29, at 9:30 a.m. It will start at 17th and Franklin, and the route will go down 17th instead of Colfax due to construction.

The Denver Pride Parade is among the largest in the country. It is also the biggest annual fundraiser for the Center on Colfax, the local LGBTQ+ community center.

