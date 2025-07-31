RTD delays vote on proposed fare changes to Access-on-Demand program

DENVER — The Regional Transportation District (RTD) Board of Directors on Tuesday delayed a vote on proposed fare changes to a popular transportation program for people with disabilities.

Denver resident Jaime Lewis knows how important it is to have a reliable ride.

"I had polio in 1961, so it kind of restricted my ability to walk," he told Denver7.

Lewis uses RTD's Access-on-Demand program, which provides taxpayer-subsidized Uber, Lyft and taxi rides to Denver metro residents with disabilities.

"They are able to use the system and go to the places where they want to in a timely manner," explained Lewis.

Denver7 Pictured: Denver7's Claire Lavezzorio speaking with Jaime Lewis

Access-on-Demand has grown 10-fold since it began in 2021. In the beginning, there were 6,250 rides per month. Now, there are more than 62,000 rides per month, with a monthly operating cost of $1 million.

According to RTD, 3,200 of RTD's 14,300 paratransit customers used the service in June, a 16% increase in use since January.

In February 2024, RTD General Manager and CEO Debra A. Johnson commissioned a peer review study of RTD’s paratransit service delivery. The American Public Transportation Association completed a three-month review of both RTD’s Access-a-Ride and Access-on-Demand paratransit services and noted potential improvements to meet long-term sustainability.

To address the growth and make the program more sustainable, RTD has proposed:



A fare increase for Access-on-Demand from $4.50 to $6.50.

Reducing the subsidy from $25 to $20 per trip.

Limiting service to three-quarters of a mile between non-commuter bus routes and rail lines.

Limiting service hours to fixed-route service hours.

Denver7 Traffic RTD close to finalizing cuts to popular program for people with disabilities Jessica Porter

As a person who is blind, Erin Daley considers the service a lifeline to work and the grocery store. She said the fare increase isn't feasible for many in her community.

"I think so many people understand that a base fair is going to be necessary, but $6.50 seems punitive when we're talking about a population that already doesn't have the most amount of money," said Daley, who is also a representative of the National Federation of the Blind of Colorado.

RTD estimates the proposed changes would save the agency roughly $5.6 million per year on the program, which costs $15 million annually.

After hours of discussion at RTD's monthly board meeting on Tuesday, the board of directors voted to send the issue to the Operations, Safety and Security committee.

Denver7 reached out to RTD for an update on the proposal on Wednesday. A spokesperson said, "It is anticipated that a revised proposal will be considered at the September Board meeting."

Until then, Lewis and other Access-on-Demand users want transportation leaders to know what this service means to them.

"We've had stories like people taking a job for the first time because they were able to have a dependable transportation mode," he said. "I think this is the new horizon for transportation... it really is something that expands your horizons."