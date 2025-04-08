Denver Pride returns June 28-19

The two-day Denver Pride 2025 festival, held June 28-29, 2025, will bring together communities from across Colorado and the Rocky Mountain region to celebrate love, diversity and equality, with an expected attendance of over 500,000 people.

The weekend kicks off with the Pride 5K on Saturday, followed by the two-day Denver PrideFest festival at Civic Center Park, featuring 250+ exhibitors, 30 food vendors and four entertainment zones featuring live performances. Sunday’s Coors Light Denver Pride Parade will showcase colorful floats, marchers, music and more, drawing more than 120,000 spectators to the parade route which concludes at Civic Center Park, where day two celebrations continue.

Denver Pride is produced by The Center on Colfax, a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides year-round programs and services for the LGBTQ+ community. Denver’s first LGBTQ+ pride celebration kicked off in 1974 and the energy and unity of that first parade inspired the founding of The Center on Colfax in 1976. From there, Denver Pride continued to grow, adding a full festival in 1990, and has since flourished into the largest Pride in the Rocky Mountain region. Through inclusive events like Denver Pride, community-building initiatives, vital programs and advocacy, The Center fosters connections and strengthens the collective impact of the LGBTQ+ community.

