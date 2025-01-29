This year’s Denver Pride Parade won’t happen along Colfax due to construction of the BRT project

DENVER — This year’s Denver Pride Parade is moving two blocks north of its usual route due to construction of the East Colfax Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

The Center on Colfax, which hosts PrideFest and the Coors Light Denver Pride Parade each year, announced Tuesday that though the route is moving just two blocks north of its usual route, the statging plan will remain the same.

That means the parade will begin from Cheesman Park and continue north on Franklin St. Instead of turning on Colfax, though, the parade will continue past Colfax, making the turn west onto 17th Avenue where the parade will officially step off. The parade will conclude at Lincoln St.

“The Center has been working with many different stakeholders, including the BRT project team, over the last 10 months who collectively agreed that a move would be best suited for safety reasons, as well as providing the best possible event experience for both the large number of parade participants and spectators,” an official with The Center on Colfax said in a social media post Tuesday.

Check the map below for an updated route of this year’s Coors Light Denver Pride Parade:

The Center on Colfax

Denver PrideFest will happen on Saturday, June 28 and Sunday, June 29, with the Coors Light Denver Pride Parade happening Sunday at 9:30 a.m.

Interested in participating in the 2025 parade? Entry applications will open Monday, Feb. 3.

Denver7 is a proud sponsor of PrideFest.