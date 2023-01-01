Angelika Albaladejo joined Denver7 in January 2023 as part of the Scripps News Journalism Journey Initiative aimed at bringing print journalists into the world of TV news.

Albaladejo is an award-winning investigative journalist whose work has been published by outlets including USA Today, the Guardian, Univision, CNN, the Miami Herald and Mother Jones. She previously reported on immigration and criminal justice for the nonprofit newsroom Capital & Main and as an independent foreign correspondent in Latin America. Albaladejo has been a fellow with the Fund for Investigative Journalism and the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism.

Albaladejo is a Miami-born Cubana-Puertorriqueña fluent in English and Spanish. She moved to Colorado in early 2021 and loves to spend her free time enjoying the outdoors with her husband and dog.

Contact Albaladejo via email.