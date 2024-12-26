Don’t throw your Christmas tree away: These ‘treecycling’ options are available across the Denver metro

DENVER — The holidays have come and gone but that doesn’t mean your Christmas tree can’t have other uses after New Year’s.

Bring it to any of the following drop-off locations across the Denver metro or leave it curbside for pick up (select cities only) to have it recycled. Make sure all decorations, lights and tree stands are removed before dropping off your tree. No artificial trees will be accepted.

AURORA

The city of Aurora will recycle your Christmas tree for free from Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, through Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, at the following locations:

Del Mar Park, 12000 E. 6th Ave. (at Peoria St. in the west parking lot)

Saddle Rock Golf Course, 21705 E. Arapahoe Road (west of E-470)

Olympic Park, 15501 E. Yale Ave. (east of Chambers Road)

CASTLE ROCK

From Dec. 26, 2024, through Jan. 31, 2025, head to the following locations in Castle Rock to have your tree recycled:

Founders Park, 4671 Enderud Blvd.

Metzler Ranch Community Park, 4175 Trail Boss Drive

Paintbrush Park, 3492 Meadows Blvd.

You can also head to Fairgrounds Regional Park, 500 Fairgrounds Drive in Castle Rock, to recycle your tree. Contact Douglas County Parks for information regarding this site at 720-733-6990.

DOUGLAS COUNTY

From Dec. 26, 2024, through Jan. 31, 2025, head to the following locations:

Bayou Gulch, 4815 Fox Sparrow Road, Parker

Challenger Regional Park, 17299 E. Lincoln Ave., Parker

Fairgrounds Regional Park, 500 Fairgrounds Drive, Castle Rock

Highland Heritage Regional Park, 9651 S. Quebec St., Highlands Ranch

Mulch is available on-site while supplies last on a self-serve basis.

CENTENNIAL

From Dec. 26 to Jan. 12, people in Centennial can drop off their Christmas tree at:

Lookout Park, 5455 S. Riviera Way

Piney Creek Hollow Park, 6140 S. Tower Road

Willow Spring Service Center, 7100 S. Holly St (use the designated enclosure by the front gate)

Residents can recycle their string lights at:

Lookout Park, 5455 S. Riviera Way

Piney Creek Hollow Park, 6140 S. Tower Road

Centennial Civic Center, 13133 E. Arapahoe Road

City’s Eagle Street Facility, 7272 S. Eagle Street

Artificial trees will not be accepted. Free mulch will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at Lookout Park and Piney Creek Hollow Park starting Jan. 1, 2025.

DENVER

Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 2, Denverites can drop their Christmas trees on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations:

Cherry Creek Transfer Station – 7301 E. Jewell Ave. (enter on E. Jewell Ave.)

Havana Nursery – 10450 Smith Rd. (enter on Smith Road)

Central Platte Campus – 1271 W. Bayaud Ave. (next to the Denver Animal Shelter)

Those looking to drop their trees on Saturdays can do so on Jan. 13, 20 and 27 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations:

Sloan’s Lake Northwest Parking Lot – W. Byron Pl. and Yates St.

Bruce Randolph – E. 40th Ave. and Steele St.

Fred Thomas Park – 2400 Quebec St.

Evie Dennis School Campus – 4800 Telluride St.

Central Platte Campus – 1271 W. Bayaud Ave.

Carson Elementary - 5420 E 1st Ave.

Kennedy High School – Newland St. and Brown Pl.

Slavens Elementary – 3000 S Clayton St.

Trees received at those Denver drop sites will be turned into mulch made available to Denver residents for free at the city’s annual Mulch Giveaway in the spring. Residents that don’t wish to recycle their tree can set their tree out for collection on their large item pickup day. Trees left out for large item pickup will not be turned into mulch.

Denverites can also recycle their broken or burned holiday lights for free at the Cherry Creek Recycling Drop-off or Blue Star Recyclers at 953 Decatur St. until Dec. 31. Please note: Holiday lights will only be accepted for recycling at drop off locations and cannot be placed in purple recycling carts.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE

Single-family homeowners in Greenwood Village can leave their Christmas tree curbside on their regularly scheduled trash day from Dec.26 through Jan. 10 for crews to collect them to use as mulch.

Make sure the trees are separate from your household trash and all decorations have been removed. For more information, call Parks, Trails, and Recreation at 303-486-5773 or email ptr@greenwoodvillage.com.

After January 10, 2024, holiday trees can be disposed of through coordinating a Large Item Pick Up with Public Works. Large Item Pick Up is a free service for residents, but residents must call ahead to schedule a date and time to receive this service.

Greenwood Village resident can also drop their undecorated trees off in the north parking lot of Village Greens Park, 9501 East Union Avenue starting Dec. 23 through Jan. 31, 2024. For more information, call Parks, Trails, and Recreation at 303-486-5773 or email ptr@greenwoodvillage.com.

HIGHLANDS RANCH

From Dec. 25, 2024, through Jan. 16, 2025, head to the following locations in Highlands Ranch:

Dad Clark Park, 3385 Asterbrook Cir.

Redstone Park, 3280 Redstone Park Cir.

Toepfer Park, 9480 Venneford Ranch Rd.

Contact the Highlands Ranch Metro District at 303-791-0430 for information about any of the above locations.

You can also head to Highland Heritage Regional Park, 9651 S. Quebec St., to recycle your tree. Contact Douglas County Parks for information regarding this site at 720-733-6990.

LAKEWOOD

The city of Lakewood will offer tree recycling from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 26 through Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025.

Tree drop-off will take place at Lakewood’s Greenhouse, 9556 W. Yale Ave. The greenhouse is located between Estes and old Kipling streets. Please follow posted signs and drop trees in the designated area.

This service handles Christmas trees from residents only.

Wreaths, garland, tree limbs, and trees from private contractors will not be accepted.

For more information, please call 720-963-5240 or visit Lakewood.org/TreeRecycling.

PARKER

From Dec. 25, 2024, through Jan. 29, 2025, from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., head to the following locations in Parker:

Salisbury Park (West paved parking lot), 11920 S. Motsenbocker Rd.

Contact the Town of Parker at 303-840-9546 for more information about this site. Mulch is available on a self-serve basis on-site while supplies last for the first week in January.

You can also head to the following locations to recycle your tree:

Bayou Gulch, 4815 Fox Sparrow Road, Parker

Challenger Regional Park, 17299 E. Lincoln Ave., Parker

Contact Douglas County Parks for information regarding this site at 720-733-6990.

WESTMINSTER

Westminster residents may recycle their Christmas trees at the lower parking lot of City Park Fitness Center (10475 Sheridan Blvd.) from Dec. 25, 2024 through Jan. 25, 2025, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

WINDSOR

People in the Town of Windsor can drop off their Christmas tree during daylight hours until Sunday, Jan. 28, at the Chimney Park Ballfields parking lot located at 501 Chimney Park Dr.

Artificial trees, wreaths, brush, and other yard waste are not accepted including trees from commercial or Christmas tree lots. Limit one tree per household.

Prior to being mulched, trees will be used one last time as part of Windsor’s nature play tradition, Magical Forest, scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 24 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Chimney Park Ballfields.

Families can enjoy complimentary hot chocolate from the Human Bean and build forts, giant bird nests and more. Learn more by viewing the winter Activity Guide at recreationliveshere.com/activityguide.