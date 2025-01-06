For Coloradans with Latin American roots, the holidays aren't over yet

DENVER — For many Coloradans, after the new year starts, the holidays are over. But for those with roots in places like Mexico and Puerto Rico, the festivities continue with Three Kings Day.

“It's a special day that honors the arrival of the Three Kings, which are also known as the Wise Men, to Bethlehem after the birth of the baby Jesus,” said Lori Marie Huertas, who grew up in Puerto Rico and helps direct the Metro State University of Denver Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Industry Partnerships.

The Catholic holiday, also known as Epiphany, originated in Spain during the 4th century. Since then, many places colonized by the Spanish picked up this popular celebration of the Nativity story.

“So much of Three Kings Day and the symbolism of community is the importance of giving, the importance of being grateful,” Huertas said.

Adam Hillberry, Denver7 Lori Marie Huertas grew up celebrating Three Kings Day in Puerto Rico. Now, she's teaching her grandchildren about these traditions.

The story goes that the kings Melchior, Gaspar and Balthazar saw the star of Bethlehem and learned of the birth of Jesus.

“The star was kind of like their GPS,” Huertas said. “They were coming on camels, and they were bringing gifts.”

They brought gold, frankincense and myrrh. Nowadays, children await more modern gifts from the kings.

“For Santa, you put out cookies and milk,” Huertas said. For the kings, children set out a shoebox or shoes filled with grass for the camels.

“If they've been good, the next day, there's gifts in the boxes,” she said.

Adam Hillberry, Denver7 Laura Rosales serves up hundreds of roscas de reyes every year to Mexican-Americans celebrating the holiday.

For Laura Rosales, whose family moved from Mexico to Colorado, the kings always brought her the same gift every year.

“It was always a sweater. And I would say, why? Why do the Three Wise Men, being so rich, only bring me one sweater?” Rosales said with a laugh.

Now, she looks back with gratitude, knowing it was her parents who left her those gifts, along with another tradition she’s keeping alive.

“We may have been the first bakery that sold a rosca de reyes here in Colorado,” she said.

At the Panadería Rosales, also known as the Rosales Mexican Bakery, her family has been baking rosca de reyes — a crown-shaped, fruit-topped sweet bread — for more than 40 years.

Hispanic Heritage Rosales Mexican Bakery in Denver celebrating 50 years in the community Kristian Lopez

“My dad would make us our King's cake, and we would cut it on January 6th in the morning,” she said.

This year, she expects to sell more than 500 roscas. She said many families now enjoy the sweet treat throughout the week before and after Three Kings Day. But to get one of these coveted pastries, customers must place an order at least a day in advance by calling the bakery at 303-458-8420.

Adam Hillberry, Denver7 Panaderia Rosales tops their rosca de reyes with fresh and candied fruit, some of which is imported from Mexico.

While Three Kings Day is already an extension of the Christmas season, Rosales said it’s also the spark for another celebration. In each of the roscas, the bakery hides a tiny plastic figurine of baby Jesus.

“The person who gets that little figurine is supposed to make tamales for the second day of the Candelaria, which is the 2nd of February,” Rosales said, allowing the festivities to start anew.

“We Mexicans continue celebrating all year long,” she said.

For Huertas, who grew up commemorating the holiday in Puerto Rico, instead of rosca de reyes, her family ate arroz con gandules and pernil: Rice with pigeon peas and roasted pork. They also went out into the streets for parades where costumed kings rode atop horses made to look like camels.

In the small Puerto Rican town of Juana Díaz, locals have been holding their parade for more than 140 years — drawing crowds of thousands hoping to shake the hand of a king.

Albert and Maylin Albaladejo Children eagerly waved and thousands cheered as the Three Kings parade passed through Puerto Rico's Juana Díaz on January 6, 2025.

“It's all about community, love, humility,” said Huertas, who is teaching her young grandchildren to carry on the tradition.

Now that she lives in Colorado, Huertas is thankful she can learn about and embrace different cultures, while also sharing hers with others.

“At the end of the day, we all have more in common than we think,” she said. “We can all contribute to our community.”

Huertas said that whether it’s Three Kings Day or another holiday, and whether it’s a physical gift like toys or a symbolic one like volunteering your time, “it's fun to receive, but it's more important to give.”