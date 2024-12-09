Older Latinos face higher social isolation. A new study hopes to help.

DENVER — Colorado’s population of older Latinos is growing, and a new study hopes to build a better understanding of why they face higher rates of social isolation linked to poor health outcomes.

The new research is spearheaded by the Colorado Latino Leadership, Advocacy & Research Organization (CLLARO), one of the state's longest-standing organizations aimed at studying and supporting Latinos.

CLLARO saw that although the population of Latinos ages 50 and up is expected to double in size by 2040, few research studies focus on this group. So, they set out to study how community engagement can enhance connection and well being for older Latinos.

CLLARO has found that aging Latinos face unique challenges, such as higher rates of social isolation, language barriers and difficulties with immigration status.

“Older adult Latinos often face social isolation in their homes, even living in multi-generational households,” said Omar Temprana, CLLARO’s Research Institute program coordinator. “We want to tackle and show there needs to be programs and legislation focused on this community.”

Drew Smith, Denver7 Omar Temprana says CLLARO hopes to bring more attention to an often overlooked group: aging Latinos.

Latinos, especially those who migrated to the United States, experience social isolation at higher rates than non-Latinos, and it only gets worse with age. This mental and emotional strain can exacerbate chronic health conditions or disabilities, and even increase a person’s chance of dying.

CLLARO is researching how this loneliness affects older Latinos in Colorado, and what kinds of social interactions might help.

“We do community engaged research,” Temprana said. “So, we wanted to create a space where they could build community amongst themselves.”

CLLARO brought together a group of twelve Latinas, aged 50 or older, to participate in activities together every-other-week. The ladies choose what to do, the organization provides support.

“They spoil us. They make us feel like human beings with a lot of value,” said Clara Abad, one of the women participating in the study group.

Drew Smith, Denver7 Clara Abad says the group has given her a chance to pamper herself, such as with a shopping trip to buy shoes for special occasions.

As an immigrant, Abad said she’s accustomed to working hard and facing relentless obstacles, including language barriers, not having much money and being unable to visit family in her home country.

She said the stress and frustration of not having regularized immigration status is a tremendous hardship. Unlike U.S. citizens who can typically retire as they age and receive government financial support, most undocumented immigrants must continue working.

When Abad meets up with the social group of older Latinas, and the young CLLARO researchers facilitating the group, she said she feels understood and respected.

“They know what we need, but they also know how we feel, which is oftentimes frustrated, in pain because we left our country, our family and formed a new family here. Our hearts are divided in two,” she said.

Drew Smith, Denver7 Silvia Rangel-Reyes says she feels "at home" with the group of other older Latinas.

Silvia Rangel-Reyes, another participant in the group, said gathering with the social group is giving her a new lease on life. Last year, she experienced a health condition that left her feeling down and praying her life would end. But now, she looks forward to the meetings.

“Life is beautiful. I can still do so many things. I can give of myself to others. I can help,” Rangel-Reyes said.

Through the study, the group has gone shopping, visited an aquarium and played Lotería, a popular Mexican game similar to Bingo.

For Rangel-Reyes, the most special moment was taking a trip up into the mountains to visit a hot spring.

“Even after so many years living here, I had never gone to the mountains,” she said. “I felt like a young girl at 66 years old.”

CLLARO CLLARO's research group takes their participants on outings, like this visit to the mountains.

These outings every other week have helped these women feel welcomed, supported, spoiled and cared for, Abad and Rangel-Reyes said.

For the researchers, Temprana said “it's been a way better outcome than I would have expected.”

CLLARO hopes to expand the study across multiple counties in Colorado and use what they learn to improve the state’s laws for supporting older Latinos, he said.

If you are Latino and 50 years or older, you can help CLLARO with their study. You can answer questions in a quick online survey and get a $25 gift card. Or you can sign up to speak with CLLARO in-person for an hour and get a $50 gift card.