Where to 'shop small' in Denver this holiday season

DENVER — As the holiday shopping season kicks off, some small businesses are banding together to draw the community into their local stores with deals they hope will amplify the fun of in-person shopping.

On Tennyson Street in Denver’s Berkeley neighborhood, the annual Small Business Passport event is meant to keep the local economy thriving, while helping the community finds unique gifts.

“Shopping small and shopping local for us… it's not about people buying things or us selling things,” said Nicole Wolsey-Neech, who started the Small Business Passport more than a decade ago.

Creating opportunities for shoppers to buy local products from local shops “is like a complete domino effect in fueling the local economy,” she said.

Eric Goody, Denver7 The Small Business Passport includes deals for 40 local businesses, and a chance to win a special prize.

This year’s shopping event – from November 30 to December 1 – is the biggest yet, with 40 businesses offering discounts.

“With a redemption of any deal, the business will give you a little red stamp, and each stamp is equal to one entry to win a gift basket,” Wolsey-Neech said. The gift basket is full of gift cards and products from the participating businesses with a total value of $1,600.

After shopping around the neighborhood and gathering stamps, shoppers can drop off their passport for a chance to win.

At the Jolly Goods gift shop run by Wolsey-Neech, almost everything on the shelves is locally made, much of it handmade by artists who live right in the neighborhood.

You’ll find everything from candles and cards to clothes and jewelry, like the Canned Goods jewelry line that local artist Thomas Paul Althaus crafts from recycled tin cans.

Eric Goody, Denver7 Jolly Goods features handmade goods from local artists.

Jolly Goods is offering $10 off any purchase of $50 or more. But Wolsey-Neech hopes shoppers will take the chance to explore multiple shops on the passport.

Entertainment 7 best things to do in Colorado this Thanksgiving weekend, Nov. 29-Dec. 1, 2024 Óscar Contreras

“We love it,” said Katie Carrera, who runs the local flower and plant shop Fern & Bloom. “It brings out a lot of people… out of the big box stores and just to hang out in the neighborhood.”

And Carrera said this year, local shoppers are needed more than ever.

“It has been difficult,” she said. Prices for everything are rising, including the locally-made products in her shop and the fresh flowers and plants she arranges into bouquets.

“Having the community show up and support and shop with us is really important to get through the busiest time of the year,” she said.

For Wolsey-Neech, who is excited to kick off the eleventh year of this collaborative event, said it’s about more than keeping small businesses open, it’s about “keeping the community strong.”

Entertainment Colorado holiday guide: 35 events from across the state to ring in the season Óscar Contreras

In the weeks to come, there's many more opportunities to shop local, including at these holiday markets:

Cherry Creek Holiday Market

Nov. 21 – Dec. 24

Cherry Creek North

2401 E. 2nd Ave

Suite 150

Denver, CO

Denver Christkindlmarket

Nov. 22–Dec. 23

Civic Center Park

101 14th Avenue

Denver, CO

Mistletoe Market

Nov. 30 – Dec. 22

Dairy Block

1800 Wazee Street

Denver, CO

Holiday BAZAAR at Belleview Station

Nov. 30 – Dec. 1

Belleview Station

6791 East Chenango Ave

Denver, CO

Horseshoe Market

Nov. 30 – Dec. 1

Northwest Denver

3550 Federal Blvd

Denver, CO

Graveyard Markets: The Lemur and Friends Bazaar

Dec. 1

Learned Lemur

2220 East Colfax Ave

Denver, CO

Holiday BAZAAR at Larimer Square

Dec. 5 – Dec. 15 & Dec. 17 – Dec. 22

Larimer Square

1430 Larimer St

Denver, CO

Holiday Mercado

Dec. 6 – Dec. 7

Museo de las Americas

861 Santa Fe Dr

Denver, CO

It’s a RiNo-Ful Life Holiday Market

Dec. 7

River North Art District

Larimer & 29th Streets

Vegan Holiday Market - Boulder

Dec. 7

6185 Arapahoe Rd

Boulder, CO

Vegan Holiday Market – Denver

Dec. 15

833 Santa Fe Dr

Denver, CO

YouthBiz Marketplace

Dec. 7

Young Americans

3550 East 1st Ave.

Denver, CO

And here are a few more holiday markets outside of Denver:

Horseshoe Market

Dec. 7 – Dec. 8

Breckenridge Brewery

2920 Brewery Ln.

Littleton, CO

Downtown Lakewood Holiday BAZAAR

Dec. 7– Dec. 8 & Dec. 21– Dec. 22

Belmar Plaza

439 S. Upham St

Lakewood, CO

Holiday Boutique at the Depot Art Gallery

Dec. 22

Depot Art Gallery

2069 W. Powers Ave

Littleton, CO

6th Annual Mountain Toad Holiday Market

Dec. 8

Mountain Toad Brewing

900 Washington Ave

Golden, CO

Holiday Arts & Pottery Sale

Dec. 14

Washington Heights Arts Center

6375 W 1st Ave

Lakewood, CO

Boulder County Fairgrounds Winter Market

Dec. 7 – Dec. 8

9595 Nelson Rs.

Boulder, CO