Reflection of the community: Denver7 | Your Voice goes live in Edgewater and listens to lifelong residents

EDGEWATER, Colo. — It's a community many are proud to be a part of. Edgewater may be small in size, but it beats with a big heart.



Born and raised in Edgewater, Nathan Guerrero has watched the city grow over the years and appreciates the culture and diversity in the small city.

"It's been amazing. I feel like we have grown up so much," Guerrero said. "I would have never expected to see this today. I remember Cub Foods being exactly right here. It's grown up. Lots of food options, so many people coming through, and it feels like a melting pot of cultures here."

Brooklyn Chacon was also born and raised here, and has noticed the changes the city has experienced over the years. She has noticed the structural changes and people from outside Colorado moving into the area.

"I think it’s grown a lot. It's definitely different, definitely the hot spot," Chacon said. "I think people talk about being in Edgewater a lot, so I like it."

Local businesses buzz inside Edgewater Public Market, with over 30 different spots to choose from. Less than 24 hours from Valentine's Day, Landfall Floral Co. sprouted with eager customers getting their special someone a special bouquet.

The business opened over a year ago, with owner Emily Guin explaining she wanted to branch out to a bigger spot and is proud to serve this community.

"We have a growing list of regulars, which is really sweet," Guin said. "We have people who come back weekly, monthly, and we get to know their preferences, and we get to know about what they like and don't like, and it's really fun to build those relationships."

One of those flower customers was Ryan Burrer, who reflected on supporting local businesses and the overall sense of community in the city.

"When you're in the marketplace, there's no chains like that. You're super supporting small restaurateurs and businesses. Especially from the flower place. I think this Landfall flowers down in there, just a really cool pinnacle of community," said Burrer.

When it comes to challenges in Edgewater, it was hard for locals to pinpoint. Burrer laughed, saying it was balancing "eating out and eating in, not destroying your budget at the end of the day."

For Guin, she explained, "I wish people knew we were here because anytime someone does come into the market and discover this food hall, they're like, 'I had no idea' and no idea there was so many restaurants and so many shops, and it's a one-stop shop for everything."

Denver7 anchors Micah Smith and Jessica Porter shared the opportunity to be live in Edgewater as a way to celebrate small businesses, meet new people, and really feel part of the community.

Overall, Denver7 | Your Voice heard all about the immense heart in the small town and why so many hope it stays this way forever.

