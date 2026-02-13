Inside the neighborhood gathering place of Edgewater Public Market

EDGEWATER, Colo. — A mixed-use food and shopping destination on the edge of Sloan’s Lake draws diners and small-business owners with a mix of global cuisine, workshops, shopping and community events.

Edgewater Public Market houses about 35 mostly local businesses under one roof. The market aims to be a home for the surrounding community just west of Denver.

Denver7's Ethan Carlson The food hall at Edgewater Public Market hosts cuisine from around the world

“We think of ourselves as a neighborhood gathering place,” Edgewater Public Marketplace Director of Mmarketing Bryant Palmer said, adding that many vendors started as food trucks and used the market as their first brick-and-mortar location. “Some of those folks have gone on to open other places in spots outside of here… that means we’re giving them a true platform and helping them grow.”

Vendors said the market’s collaborative atmosphere helps them improve and experiment. Long Nguyen, owner of Saigon Noodle Club, said his menu focuses on fresh ingredients “prepped with integrity.”

Denver7's Ethan Carlson Retail at the market includes clothing stores, a barber shop, flower shops, and furniture stores.

“That’s really what we want to bring to people. Good food that’s made well,” Long said. “I really respect all these small vendors that are making food, which is what’s important to them. It’s been really special getting to know each vendor… and seeing what they’re making and what inspires them.”

Retail shop owners also tap into the market’s community energy. Roshi Daloui, owner of Olive Patina, runs a gift shop and classroom where she teaches furniture-flipping workshops and sells goods made by 29 local female artists.

“We are part of the community. This is Edgewater,” she said. “It’s such a small community… it’s like a family. We support each other.”

The market hosts regular free and low-cost events, including a Monday night movie series and a monthly second-Friday pop-up market for local artisans.



