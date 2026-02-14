AMBER Alert issued for 4-year-old taken by man with violent history in Adams County, CBI says

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 4-year-old boy who was allegedly taken by a man — who has a violent history — last seen driving a stolen pickup truck, according to an alert from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday evening.

According to the alert, Sean Chavez, 4, was "forcibly removed from his residence" by 45-year-old Jeremy Chavez. The boy has "medical impairments," the alert reads, and requires medication that he does not have with him.

Jeremy Chavez is "known to be violent" and it is "unknown if he is armed," CBI said.

Denver7 is working to establish a timeline for this developing situation, but CBI said Sean Chavez and Jeremy Chavez were last seen around 4 p.m. At 6:20 p.m., Jeremy Chavez was seen driving a stolen 2024 black Chevy Silverado with Texas license plate 817-X970 near 109th and Dahlia, CBI says.

Screenshot of CBI alert

Jeremy Chavez is described as a white man with brown hair and brown eyes. He stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 225 pounds. Sean Chavez has green eyes and blonde hair.

While they have the same name, it is not yet clear if they are related.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation

This is a developing story and will be updated.