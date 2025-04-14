Watch Now
Denver7 | Your Voice: What stories need to be told in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood?

DENVER — Denver7 | Your Voice has been hitting the road, hearing from Colorado communities about the issues that impact them the most. Now, we’re taking the experience to the next level when we descend on Denver’s Five Points neighborhood for a special on-location newscast next month.

Denver7 is sending multiple crews out to Five Points – the station’s new home as of last summer – in the coming weeks. We hope to tell the stories impacting that community, from the people and history that make it unique to the challenges it’s facing, as part of a special edition of Denver7 News at 6 p.m. that will broadcast live from Five Points during the First Friday Jazz Hop on May 2.

We want to hear from you in the process.

Do you have a story that needs to be told in Five Points? An issue impacting residents there? A question about the neighborhood you want answered?

Fill out the contact form below to hit the Denver7 | Your Voice team, and we’ll take your input to community leaders as part of the special Denver7 | Your Voice broadcast.

After the 6 p.m. news, Denver7 anchor Shannon Ogden will sit down with neighbors to keep the conversation going about Five Points and what matters to its residents.

