SouthGlenn businesses advocate for art district designation

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Businesses at a struggling Centennial shopping center are advocating for the establishment of an arts district to increase visitor numbers.

On Saturday, they held an artisan and craft market organized by Artworks SouthGlenn.

Artist Rick Hadley said foot traffic has declined since large anchor stores left.

“We had Sears and Best Buy and H&M, and some of those big anchor stores have left the area, and it's a little depressed,” explained Hadley. “We're trying to turn this area, the Commons, into an art district of Southglenn."

If you missed the art market Saturday, you're going to have another opportunity in September.

SouthGlenn Mall, which opened in 1974 at E. Arapahoe Road and S. University Boulevard, was once a major shopping destination in Colorado.

It featured well-known stores like May D&F, Sears, and Denver Dry Goods. However, its decline began in 1996 when Park Meadows Mall drew away key retailers.

After years of dwindling business, SouthGlenn Mall permanently closed in 2006 and was largely demolished to make way for the Streets of SouthGlenn.