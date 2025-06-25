New coffee shop opens inside former Coffee at the Point building in Denver's Five Points neighborhood

DENVER — A new coffee shop called Fifth Coffee House has opened inside the old Coffee at the Point building in Denver's Five Points neighborhood.

“Having the space vacant for two plus years was just, it was detrimental to the beautiful vibrance of what Five Points is,” said Torrance "Pines" Green, owner and general manager of Fifth Coffee House.

In early May, Denver7 hosted a special Your Voice newscast in Five Points, where community members said they were hoping to see a new business in the space. Green said his new business is a nod to what was once housed in the location, as well as a nod to the future.

“I think traditionally in Denver, we have a lot of people who don't find themselves reflected in traditional Denver coffee culture,” Green said. “And so we were very appreciative of being able to have the opportunity to continue the legacy.”



Fifth Coffee House offers a variety of coffee beverages, teas, and a cereal bar.

“The cereal bar is operational at the same time as what you can get coffee, ice cream, and even on the late nights when we do our events," Green said. "So you can get at 10 o'clock, 10 p.m., 9 p.m., a bowl of cereal."

The coffee house also offers events and programming.

“Velvet Tones is our most popular one. That's our open mic poetry, that's adult entertainment, alongside my good friend Hakeem Furious with Slam Nuba. So we've been doing that for quite some time. We also have Loose Lips, which is our comedy show and our comedy showcase. Those are usually on Wednesdays. Velvet Tones is usually on Thursdays. We have the community tea circle,” Green said. “We have book club that we have with Lighthouse Writers Workshop, Bookies, in addition to Pedals and Pages, and support to make sure that we're lowering the barrier of entry for all of our homies… All of our books are donated, and so we are able to kind of bring more people in.”

Green said the name Fifth Coffee House is a play on the name of the neighborhood.

“There's ways to be, to have nods without being corny, and that's what we strive for. And you know, unintentionally, this is actually my fifth brick-and-mortar, as well. So, just kind of serendipitous,” Green said. “We really have coined the desire to be the neighborhood's living room. That's been our whole thing since we rolled out that we were opening back up is this isn't a self-serving space. This is to be the neighborhood living room.”

Green said he is looking forward to seeing more community members enjoy a coffee shop in the exact place where four of the neighborhood streets meet to form the Five Points.

