Denver7 | Your Voice: Listening to cyclists on how biking can be safer in Denver

Denver7’s On Two Wheels has reported extensively on the challenges vulnerable road users face in Colorado navigating infrastructure as crashes and deaths continue to rise.

While Denver faces a budget crunch, biking advocates have raised concerns about priorities in the recently-passed Vibrant Denver bond proposal, which heads to the November ballot.

Denver7

Advocates have said the bond lacks enough funds to build more bike safety infrastructure, like protected bike lanes while Denver’s Department of Transportation & Infrastructure (DOTI) has said it is working to add more safety measures across the city.

All of this comes as Denver has seen headline after headline of cyclists and pedestrians getting seriously injured or killed in hit-and-run crashes.

Denver7’s On Two Wheels is dedicated to not only reporting on the challenges but to turn our microphone over to cyclists to hear their solutions and ideas to help make the city’s streets safer for everyone.

Denver7

On Tuesday, Denver7 opened its community space which was filled with everyday bikers and advocates who were ready with solutions and ideas.

Way to Go, a program of DRCOG (Denver Regional Council of Governments) along with Bicycle Colorado and Bird Bike share shared biking resources, answered questions and chatted with the community about the barriers that keep Denverites away from biking.

In the slideshow below, you can scroll through some of the ideas shared by cyclists.

This story will be updated on Friday to reflect more of the community conversation.

In the video player above, you can watch the Denver7 | Your Voice conversation.

In these Denver7 | Your Voice stories, we want to hear from you about what matters most in your community. We hope to hear what makes our communities special, the challenges facing them, and everything in between. Have an idea or want to share your thoughts? Fill out the contact form below.