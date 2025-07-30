Hundreds come together for memorial ride to honor bicyclist killed in 2019, call for more protected bike lanes

DENVER — Hundreds of bicyclists met at the intersection of South Marion Street Parkway and Bayaud Avenue in Denver Tuesday night to remember the life of Alexis Bounds.

Bounds, 37, was enjoying an afternoon bike ride in the city's Washington Park neighborhood on July 24, 2019, when a dump truck driver turning east onto Bayaud failed to yield the right of way and struck her. The mother of two was in a designated, unprotected bike lane.

The driver, David Anton, pleaded guilty in December 2019 to careless driving resulting in death.

Bicyclists came together on Tuesday to honor Bounds' memory and push for safer roadways.

"We are here today to honor Alexis and other loved ones who have been killed riding their bike in Denver," Peggy Boardman, Bounds' mother, told the crowd.

Following her death, the City of Denver installed a protected bike lane in the area where Bounds lost her life.

Amy Ford, executive director of Denver's Department of Transportation & Infrastructure (DOTI), said her team is working to add more protected bike lanes across the city.

"This is our end game. This is our end game when we talk about protected bike lanes," Ford told Denver7. "It's an end game with concrete infrastructure, bollards, a protected environment that allows people to go."

That push, however, comes at a cost.

"As you can imagine, it's expensive to install that type of infrastructure with poured and shaped concrete," Ford said.

Bicycle advocates Denver7 spoke with on Tuesday said not enough is being done to protect bicyclists and pedestrians.

"We do not have protection like this in every part of Denver, because we do not invest in it," said Amy Kenreich.



Pedestrian and cyclist fatalities have jumped 78% in Colorado over the past 10 years. Last year was the second-deadliest year on record, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

As of July 29, there have been 39 traffic-related deaths in Denver this year, according to the City of Denver. Two of those deaths involved people riding bikes.

Meanwhile, an average of 27 miles of bikeways were installed in Denver each year from 2018 to 2023, according to DOTI. Fifteen miles were built in 2024. DOTI plans to install 20 miles of bikeways in 2025 and another 18 miles in 2026.

Denver7 asked Ford why the mileage of bikeways has decreased over the years.

"Oh, it's not," she said. "No, I think you're seeing the 38 [miles] over the course of '25 to '26. Those projects cross over. And so, no, I think we're continuing to see those investments. You continue to see us invest in those slow and safe streets."

Denver7 reached out to Mayor Mike Johnston's office about future investments in biking infrastructure. Spokesperson Jon Ewing said there are several projects in the Vibrant Denver bond package that include bike infrastructure improvements.

As cyclists took off for their memorial ride Tuesday, advocates told Denver7 they hope the city hears their message.

"Alexis' story reminds us that it's so important to have protected bike lanes in our city, ways for people to get around safely," Kenreich said.



