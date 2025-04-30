Denver 7 | Your Voice: Highlands Ranch residents share their perspectives on President Trump's first 100 days

DENVER — Denver7 | Your Voice traveled down to Highlands Ranch in Douglas County to ask people about their thoughts on President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office. Their responses revealed a deeply divided community.



According to a recent ABC News / Washington Post / Ipsos poll, just 39% of respondents said they approve of how President Trump is handling his job, the lowest approval rating of any president in the last 80 years. Some Highlands Ranch residents, however, praised the administration, particularly its response to immigration.

"I think what he's doing is great," said Kathlene Frahm, a Douglas County resident.

Frahm said her grandparents came to the U.S. from Mexico legally.

"We don't need people coming over here to get on our systems," she said. "We need our people that need our system to be able to use our system, not be thrown away because we have so many illegals on it."

Other supporters focused on safety and urged patience, especially when it comes to economic policies.

"The first 100 days are tough for any president, and particularly for this president, he really wanted to get safety. He wanted to tighten those borders up," said Charlynne Boddie, a Littleton resident. "And yes, I know everyone's talking about tariffs and what have you, but as a businessman, I'm sure he understands the crunch that that causes in those early days of that, and I also know he's really trying to negotiate around the globe with all of our different partners and allies to make sure it's a win-win for everyone."

On the flip side, some residents expressed concern about the rule of law and the balance of power.

"I believe very strongly in the three branches of government, and I think the executive branch is just way too strong now," said Chuck Morrison, a Centennial resident. "And it's time for Congress, both Republicans and Democrats in Congress, to gain back some of the power that they have there."

Meanwhile, Stephanie Price, a Littleton resident, called the first 100 days "absolutely tragic," especially as she considers the future of her two young sons.

"I worry every day that we're not going to make any progress on gun control, and that directly affects my small children," said Price. "Trump is just loudly allowing the worst possible things to happen in this country, and it's just tragic."

Immigration is also a sticking point for many Coloradans.

"He's obviously made some big errors with immigration," said Roger Schaefer, a Brighton resident. "I know there are a lot of people that are cheering loudly for that, but he's taking away constitutional rights that all of us have without due process."

Looking forward, what people consider a priority varies greatly, with immigration and safety topping the list for more conservative voices.

"I'm happy to see that our border is tightened," said Boddie. "I want to see that safety for American citizens. As someone who's been threatened as an American in other places, I understand, personally, firsthand, what safety means."

Frahm said Americans should come first.

"We work hard, we pay our taxes," said Frahm. "We don't want our taxes to go to people that are just taking it, and we have all kinds that come here to just take, not earn it. We are earning it. "

Healthcare and childcare were among Price's priorities.

"I think everyone should have health care," said Price. "I think everyone should have the ability to go to their job and make a living wage and have affordable child care."

Also, global politics came up as a top concern.

"Number one, he needs to re-establish some kind of harmony with our former allies. We're going to need them in the future. I can see that," said Schaefer.

One thing everyone could agree on, the vitriol during the first 100 days is felt by everyone.

"I know there's been a bumpy ride in the first 100 days on many levels, for many people, whether you're a supporter or not. And in my opinion, it takes time," said Boddie. "And the prayer is that it gets done — what he promised he wanted to do for the American people."

