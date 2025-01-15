Mozzarella’s Dog Blog: Off-leash adventures with Boulder's Voice and Sight Program

BOULDER, Colo. — Mozzarella here, your furry friend reporting for duty! Today, I want to tell you all about a delightful program in Boulder called the Voice and Sight Program.

This program is all about giving well behaved pups like me the chance to explore the amazing trails around Boulder with a little more freedom – off-leash! But wait, before you think it's just a free-for-all fur-fest, let me dig into the details.

The Voice and Sight Program is all about responsible off-leash hiking. To join the fun, my human had to take an online course to learn the ins and outs of keeping me safe and under control while we're out on the trails. We also had to show proof that my rabies vaccination is up-to-date, and there's a registration fee to cover the program's costs.

Most importantly, the program makes sure both pups and people can enjoy the trails safely. That means even though I get to run free, I gotta stay within my human's sight and voice command – gotta be able to hear those fetching instructions, right?

This program is the perfect way for me to stretch my legs, sniff out new adventures, and bond with my human. It's also a great way to meet other dog loving hikers and make new furry friends, just make sure you ask permission before your dog approaches! A couple of my favorite trails in the Voice and Sight Program are Coot Lake, Palo Park, and Royal Arch Trail.

So, if you're a pup parent in Boulder or the surrounding areas looking for a way to give your furry best friend a taste of off-leash freedom, check out the Voice and Sight Program! Just remember, responsible hiking is the key to keeping everyone happy and safe on the trails.

