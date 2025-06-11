Westminster police add two new K9 members from across the pond to the department ranks

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The Westminster Police Department is adding two new K9 members from across the pond to its ranks.

Arko is a 3-year-old Dutch Shepherd from Poland. He was certified by the Colorado Police Canine Association most recently, in May 2025. Arko and his handler Officer Stroup are trained in patrol operations, tracking and explosive detection.

Arko replaces Officer Stroup's former partner Rudy who died in January. He was only 4 years old. Rudy died from cancer after deploying more than 90 times with the Westminster Police Department.

Delta is a 2-year-old German Shepherd from Germany. She earned certification with the Colorado Police Canine Association in November 2024. Delta and her handler Sgt. Hempelmann specialize in patrol work and tracking as well.

— Westminster Police (@WestminsterPD) June 10, 2025

The two new additions bring the total number of K9s assigned to the Westminster Police Department to four. Arko and Delta join K9 Tom, his handler Officer Johnson, and K9 Ferro with handler Officer Fatzinger.