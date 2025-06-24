Watch Now
South Metro Fire Rescue saves dog from trench near Parker construction zone

PARKER, Colo. — South Metro Fire Rescue crews saved a dog that ended up in a trench near a Parker construction zone Monday afternoon.

The rescue effort involved support from multiple agencies, including the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Douglas County Animal Control and construction crews with Fiore & Sons, Inc.

Photos posted by SMFR show multiple first responders bent over the trench.

The dog was pulled from the trench and taken to a veterinary emergency room. Their condition is not known at this time.

Crews had to use several apparatuses during the "swift rescue," according to SMFR.

