South Metro Fire Rescue saves dog from trench near Parker construction zone

PARKER, Colo. — South Metro Fire Rescue crews saved a dog that ended up in a trench near a Parker construction zone Monday afternoon.

The rescue effort involved support from multiple agencies, including the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Douglas County Animal Control and construction crews with Fiore & Sons, Inc.

At 3:55pm, SMFR was requested to assist Animal Control in rescuing a dog from a trench near a construction zone in Parker. With the help of @Fioreandsons Construction team, @dcsheriff Douglas County Animal Control, and multiple SMFR apparatuses, the dog was successfully rescued… pic.twitter.com/wPcsExWgAW — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) June 24, 2025

Photos posted by SMFR show multiple first responders bent over the trench.

South Metro Fire Rescue

The dog was pulled from the trench and taken to a veterinary emergency room. Their condition is not known at this time.

Crews had to use several apparatuses during the "swift rescue," according to SMFR.