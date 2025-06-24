South Metro Fire Rescue saves dog from trench near Parker construction zone

PARKER, Colo. — South Metro Fire Rescue crews saved a dog that ended up in a trench near a Parker construction zone Monday afternoon.
The rescue effort involved support from multiple agencies, including the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Douglas County Animal Control and construction crews with Fiore & Sons, Inc.
At 3:55pm, SMFR was requested to assist Animal Control in rescuing a dog from a trench near a construction zone in Parker. With the help of @Fioreandsons Construction team, @dcsheriff Douglas County Animal Control, and multiple SMFR apparatuses, the dog was successfully rescued… pic.twitter.com/wPcsExWgAW— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) June 24, 2025
Photos posted by SMFR show multiple first responders bent over the trench.
The dog was pulled from the trench and taken to a veterinary emergency room. Their condition is not known at this time.
Crews had to use several apparatuses during the "swift rescue," according to SMFR.
