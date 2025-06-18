Watch Now
Digital OriginalsDigital OriginalsDenver7 Dogs

Actions

Rocky Mountain Paddleboard hosts first “Dog Paddle” event of the summer on Wednesday

Dog owners can also go paddleboarding with their furry friends July 16th and August 26th at Bear Creek Lake, Cherry Creek Reservoir and Union Reservoir.
Dog owners can also go paddleboarding with their furry friends July 16th and Aug. 26th at Bear Creek Lake, Cherry Creek Reservoir and Union Reservoir.
Rocky Mountain Paddleboard hosts first “Dog Paddle” event of the summer Wed.
Dog paddleboarding Denver7 Dogs.jpg
Posted
and last updated

DENVER — The summer is heating up, and for Coloradans, that means more time outside with our furry friends.

6-18-25 weather.jpg

Today's Forecast

High temperatures in Denver Wednesday around seasonal norm for mid-June

Lisa Hidalgo

While many of us may want to go on a hike or take a walk through downtown, some of us may decide to take a swim, which could be difficult with a dog in tow. That’s why Rocky Mountain Paddleboard is holding “Dog Paddle” this summer, where you and your furry friend can rent everything you need for a day out on the water.

That includes a lifejacket for you and your dog, paddle and paddleboard.

Rocky Mountain Paddleboard’s outreach manager Ashely Coil told Denver7 this came about when the company noticed just how many of their customers owned dogs and how inaccessible paddleboarding could be for so many people.

Rocky Mountain Paddleboard hosts first “Dog Paddle” event of the summer Wed.

“Dog Paddle” will be held on June 18, July 16 and Aug. 26 at Bear Creek Lake, Cherry Creek Reservoir and Union Reservoir.

Participants can get a professional photo with their pup, treat them to a self-serve puppuccino bar and enter a raffle for a chance to win prizes!

You can book your trip here.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW YOUR VOICE PROMO IMAGE.jpg

Denver7 | Your Voice: Your chance to be heard