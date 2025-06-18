Rocky Mountain Paddleboard hosts first “Dog Paddle” event of the summer on Wednesday

DENVER — The summer is heating up, and for Coloradans, that means more time outside with our furry friends.

While many of us may want to go on a hike or take a walk through downtown, some of us may decide to take a swim, which could be difficult with a dog in tow. That’s why Rocky Mountain Paddleboard is holding “Dog Paddle” this summer, where you and your furry friend can rent everything you need for a day out on the water.

That includes a lifejacket for you and your dog, paddle and paddleboard.

Rocky Mountain Paddleboard’s outreach manager Ashely Coil told Denver7 this came about when the company noticed just how many of their customers owned dogs and how inaccessible paddleboarding could be for so many people.

“Dog Paddle” will be held on June 18, July 16 and Aug. 26 at Bear Creek Lake, Cherry Creek Reservoir and Union Reservoir.

Participants can get a professional photo with their pup, treat them to a self-serve puppuccino bar and enter a raffle for a chance to win prizes!

You can book your trip here.