Eight dogs abandoned at Navajo State Park for a week and a half taken in by Humane Colorado San Luis Valley

Eight dogs abandoned at Navajo State Park for a week and a half were taken in by Humane Colorado San Luis Valley, Colorado Parks and Wildlife Southwest Region announced Monday.

CPW found the eight dogs on June 15. The agency said someone abandoned them at the Piedra River fishing access point. CPW closed the area until the agency could get them rounded up. Workers with CPW built a temporary pen for the dogs and provided them with food and water.

8 dogs abandoned at Navajo State Park for nearly two weeks taken in by Humane CO

After a week, no one came forward to claim them. CPW said it contacted animal shelters in both Colorado and New Mexico. The ones that CPW was able to get hold of said they were all full and couldn't take any more animals.

A shelter in Utah said it could take the eight dogs, but Humane Colorado San Luis Valley called back and offered the eight dogs space.

Anyone interested in adopting any of the pups can call the San Luis Valley Animal Center at 719-212-6500.