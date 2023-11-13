Denver Christkindlmarket returns to the heart of Denver for its 23rd season

It is the 23rd year of the Denver Christkindlmarket, produced by The German American Chamber of Commerce – Colorado Chapter, and presented by Bank of America and United Airlines. The Market returns to its festive home in the heart of Denver, along the Civic Center Park center promenade at 101 W. 14th Ave., Denver. The Denver Christkindlmarket is open daily Nov. 17 through Dec. 23, 2023.

The Denver Christkindlmarket is an authentic German-style holiday market that hosts both local and European crafts vendors, food vendors and free holiday entertainment for everyone to enjoy. The Denver Christkindlmarket is a holiday experience that is free and open to the public.

Denver7 is a proud partner of the Denver Christkindlmarket and is excited to present this year’s Kinder Wunderland, a fun area for kids of all ages to enjoy s’more making, yard games, Sunday storytimes and more. Visit each Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to noon for Denver7 Holiday Storytime where you can see your favorite Denver7 anchors and reporters and as they read holiday stories. You’ll hear from Lisa Hidalgo, Jayson Luber, Jaclyn Allen, Jessica Crawford, Wanya Reese and Claire Lavezzorio.

In addition, Denver7 Morning Anchor Nicole Brady will emcee the opening ceremony and official keg tapping on Friday, Nov. 17 at 6 p.m.

New and Improved Features

Denver Christkindlmarket was voted a Top Three "Best Holiday Market" in the Country by USA Today in 2022, but it has no intention of resting on its laurels. With its ever-increasing popularity, the market has taken action from visitor feedback by working with park management to space out the booths and create more aisle space this year to help alleviate crowding issues. The German American Chamber of Commerce – Colorado Chapter Executive Director Samantha Tillner explained, “We understand the remarks our visitors expressed about overcrowded areas and tight aisles, and we have made many improvements to help alleviate those concerns and still maintain the integrity of the park’s lawns and features.”

Another improvement to the Denver Christkindlmarket is its website: ChristkindlmarketDenver.com. Along with the new look and feel of the mobile-friendly site, there are three features of particular note:



Updated Entertainment Schedule - All types of entertainment booked at the market, from polka bands to holiday concerts to children’s book readings. There is something for everyone to enjoy, and it is always free to the public.

Interactive Map Features - The Denver Christkindlmarket is an authentic German-style holiday market that hosts both local and European vendors. Guests can find some of the area's best food and craft shopping. The new interactive map helps visitors not to miss a thing.

Enhanced Table Reservations System - Reserving space at the Bank of America Festival Hall is now easier than ever at ChristkindlmarketDenver.com. It is a fun way to plan a holiday happy hour, a night out on the town, or just a day of shopping with your friends. Table reservations are in 2-hour increments and can accommodate 6 to 8 people. Beverage service is available and reservation fees do apply.

Returning Favorite Features

The Denver Christkindlmarket continues to recreate the joy of strolling a European village square during the holidays. Guests will experience the region’s only authentic German Holiday Market and shop for unique, finely crafted artisan gifts as well as tasty holiday treats sold by more than 40 independent local and international merchants in charming wooden huts. With live holiday music filling the air, guests can savor the season with authentic Glühwein (mulled spiced wine), German Biers and delicious European cuisine.

And, of course, Denver Christkindlmarket’s favorite features will be returning.



Kinder Wunderland presented by Denver7 : This is a designated area for kids of all ages that includes s’mores-making and yard games for everyone to enjoy. Also, each Sunday during the Denver Christkindlmarket will be designated Family Day with family-fun entertainment in the Festival Hall, book reading sessions with Denver7 anchors and reporters, and other special activities.

VISIT DENVER Mile High Tree : Revelers can experience two of Denver's most popular holiday attractions in one place. The Mile High Tree, America's tallest digital tree, and the Denver Christkindlmarket, the city's only authentic German holiday market, will converge in Civic Center Park to offer one of the Mile High City's most festive holiday celebrations.

: Revelers can experience two of Denver’s most popular holiday attractions in one place. The Mile High Tree, America’s tallest digital tree, and the Denver Christkindlmarket, the city’s only authentic German holiday market, will converge in Civic Center Park to offer one of the Mile High City’s most festive holiday celebrations. Bank of America Festival Hall: The 4,800-square-foot, heated and festively decorated Biergarten tent is where guests can enjoy food and beverage while experiencing free live performances, including German polka music, traditional dancers, accordion and bluegrass music, and much more. Go to ChristkindlmarketDenver.com and click on the Event Calendar for the dates and times of performances.

2023 Steins and Mugs: Since 2021, each design has focused on a unique Denver feature that contributes to the market's local holiday spirit. This year, the designs highlight Denver's City and County Building! A Bier Stein, Bier Stein Special Edition, Glühwein Mug, and a Kinder Mug are all available for purchase at the market.

Market Hours

The Denver Christkindlmarket is open daily from Friday, Nov. 17 - Saturday, Dec. 23. Market hours do vary.

Market Hours:

Sunday-Wednesday: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Thursday-Saturday: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Festival Hall Hours:

Sunday-Wednesday: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Thursday-Saturday: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Exceptions:

Thanksgiving Day: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Last week (Dec. 17-23): 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

For more information, visit ChristkindlmarketDenver.com.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.