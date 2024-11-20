Christkindlmarket, a Denver holiday tradition, returns Nov. 22

The Denver Christkindlmarket, presented by Bank of America and United Airlines, is an authentic, German-style holiday market that hosts local and European craft and food vendors along with tons of entertainment for everyone to enjoy. This Denver holiday tradition opens Friday, Nov. 22, and runs through Dec. 23 at Denver Civic Center Park.

Denver7 is a proud partner of the Denver Christkindlmarket. Join Denver7 Anchor Nicole Brady the evening of Friday, Nov. 22 as she emcees the Opening Ceremony and Keg Tapping. And bring the whole family to Denver7 Holiday Story Time each Sunday from 11:30am to noon in the Festival Hall. Join some of your favorite Denver7 anchors and reporters as they share some of their favorite holiday books.

This annual holiday market is free and open to the public. It is specifically designed by the German American Chamber of Commerce – Colorado Chapter to have something for everyone. Samantha Seems, GACC-CO executive director, urges everyone to come and experience it for themselves, “As the Denver Christkindlmarket is an integral part of the Denver holiday experience, the GACC-CO strives to capture the essence of a German holiday market while integrating Colorado traditions and local entertainment for everyone to enjoy.”

Unique Holiday Shopping Experience

In the heart of Denver, guests can stroll through what feels like a European village square, visit local and international vendors in charming wood huts, and sip authentic Glühwein (spiced mulled wine) while enjoying holiday music throughout the marketplace. Visitors can shop the more than 40 Denver Christkindlmarket vendors offering handmade artisan gifts that cannot be found anywhere else.

Hungry shoppers will find delicious treats made from authentic European recipes as well as their favorite winter beverages or a cold Bier to bring in the holiday spirit. Throughout the Market, tables are available for sitting and relaxing with friends and family. This includes the Bank of America Festival Hall, a festively decorated, heated tent where guests can enjoy food and beverages while enjoying live entertainment. The Bank of America Festival Hall includes both free tables open to the public and reserved tables in a designated VIP area with table service from the bar.

Free Holiday Entertainment

The Market is a winter wonderland complete with free holiday cheer. Bands, dancers, choirs and other entertainment for the whole family are scheduled daily at the Market. For a detailed list, visit the Denver Christkindlmarket Entertainment Calendar.



Family Friendly

Denver7 Holiday Story Time - Every Sunday of the Market, family fun is on the schedule with Denver7 Story Time, where your favorite anchors and reporters – including Jaclyn Allen, Danielle Kreutter, Jayson Luber, Wanya Reese and Amy Wadas lead the reading of holiday stories from 11:30am to noon in the Festival Hall. Kinder Wunderland features s’mores stations and outdoor games for young and old.

Authentic German Traditions - The Market opens with the traditional ceremonial keg tapping emceed by Denver7 Anchor Nicole Brady. Denver Mayor Mike Johnston will participate in the Opening Ceremony and keg tapping where visitors will experience a prologue reading from the Christkind (Nov. 22). The Market will also host Krampus Nacht (Dec. 5), a Market favorite based upon alpine folklore, and St Nicholas Day (Dec. 6), when St. Nick and the Christkind will be on site to take photos

Theme Nights – The Market's theme nights include Canine Christmas, Trachten Nacht, 70s & 80s Nights, and Ugly Sweater Night. A visitor favorite is Happy Hour Mondays, held every Monday at the Market, with all-day happy hour prices for Bier and Glühwein.

– The Market’s theme nights include Canine Christmas, Trachten Nacht, 70s & 80s Nights, and Ugly Sweater Night. A visitor favorite is Happy Hour Mondays, held every Monday at the Market, with all-day happy hour prices for Bier and Glühwein. New Attractions - Some new features of the 2024 Denver Christkindlmarket include three new photo-opportunity displays, a variety of new vendors offering unique gift options from puzzles to cuckoo clocks, and yummy new foods at the Market, such as Flammkuchen and Döner Kebab. This year’s Market will also have an onsite mailbox and postcards for which the GACC-CO will pay for postage anywhere mailed within the United States.

Plan A Holiday Event

Holiday get-togethers at the Denver Christkindlmarket have something for everyone.

Whether planning a family day, a night out on the town, a work holiday party, or a holiday shopping excursion, a Bank of America Festival Hall table reservation at the Market is a great spot to meet up and enjoy the festive atmosphere.

Table reservations in the designated VIP area are in two-hour increments and will include table service. Tables accommodate up to six people, and reservation prices are based on demand. The Bank of America Festival Hall is also the place for free live music and dancing, so be sure to consult the Denver Christkindlmarket Entertainment Calendar and reserve your table to get a front-row seat to your favorite entertainer.

Community First

Along with creating an unforgettable holiday experience, the GACC-CO strives for the Denver Christkindlmarket to positively impact the Denver community. That is why they are honored to be awarded, in coalition with Civic Center Conservancy and VISIT DENVER's Mile High Tree, The Downtown Denver Award in 2024. This award recognizes the significant contribution of the Holidays in the Civic Center to downtown Denver's diversity, vibrancy and uniqueness.

The Denver Christkindlmarket is tremendously proud to be part of the Denver community and endeavors to continually support the city beyond the holiday season. The Market’s United Evergreening Sustainability Program efforts to reduce waste and conserve water have made it a Certifiably Green Denver Event for a second year. Another priority to give back to the community is donating to organizations like the German Cultural Foundation, the Civic Center Conservancy, and the Old Colorado City Partnership.

“We are so thankful to the city of Denver and its communities,” said Seems. “The success of our Market relies heavily on our ties with them, so by giving back to this community, everything comes back full circle.”

Market Location and Hours

Nov. 22 to Dec. 23 in Denver's Civic Center Park - 101 14th Ave. Denver, CO 80204



Market Hours

Sunday - Wednesday: 11:00am - 7:00pm Thursday - Saturday: 11:00am - 9:00pm (Gates close at 9:00pm)

Festival Hall Hours

Sunday - Wednesday: 11:00am - 7:00pm Thursday - Saturday: 11:00am - 10:00pm

Exceptions

Thanksgiving Day: 11:00am - 4:00pm Final week (12/15 - 12/23): 11:00am - 9:00pm



For more information, visit ChristkindlmarketDenver.com.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership