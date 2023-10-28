Día de Los Muertos Parade in Denver postponed due to cold, snowy weather

DENVER — The cold and snowy weather is putting a damper on some festivities that were planned for the Halloween weekend.

Organizers with Viva Colorado, who were planning to host Denver's Day of The Dead, or Día de Los Muertos, Parade and Festival said they had to cancel the events last minute due to weather concerns.

"It was very hard for us to make the decision," said event organizer Norberto Mojardin. "We just decided it was better for us to cancel, even though we have everything ready."

Mojardin and his team have been working together for months to plan the events.

He said they have over 12 floats, many of which he helped design. He also said they were going to have several guests, including Mayor Mike Johnston, Governor Jared Polis, Broncos players and several other community groups and organizations.

"We have put so many months in this, you know, and I know it was a tough decision to make. But it was not only about me as an artist, it was about the family in the community safety," said Mojardin.

Mojardin says they're hoping all of their hard work won't go to waste. They're trying to figure out when they'll be able to host the parade, especially because it holds a lot of meaning.

"It was very important to bring it to our state. Because cultural-wise, it's very important to be an example for other communities, especially right now," said Mojardin.

Despite the cold and snowy weather, dozens of people still showed up at the parade's location on Santa Fe and West 7th in Denver in hopes of attending the event.

"We knew the weather was going to be bad, but we still wanted to come," said Mayra Castellanos. "We didn't know it had been canceled."

"I'm kind of disappointed," said Wanda Gridley, who also showed up at the location on Saturday morning. "I'm going to definitely come next week."

The parade will be postponed until further notice. Mojardin said his team is working alongside the city and the Denver Police Department to figure out another date.

He said the festival is set to take place next weekend, on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Civic Center Park.