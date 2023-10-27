Denver weather: First snow of the season could bring up to 6 inches to the metro by Sunday, NWS says

DENVER – Denver’s first snow of the season is taking shape for the weekend as accumulating snowfall is expected across the Front Range with heavier snow accumulation in the mountains.

Along with the blast of snow, temperatures will take a nosedive as morning lows drop to the teens and a hard freeze settles into the Denver metro area.

A freeze warning was issued earlier Friday for Fort Collins, Boulder and the western suburbs of Denver, Denver proper and Greeley until noon. The warning will encompass eastern Fremont, Southern El Paso, Pueblo and Crowley counties from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

A winter storm warning will be in effect from midnight Friday through noon Sunday for the norther and central mountains, where most of the impact from the snow will be felt over the weekend. Rabbit Ears Pass, Rocky Mountain National Park and the Medicine Bow Range, The Mountains of Summit County, the Mosquito Range, and the Indian Peaks are included in the warning, the NWS said.

These areas could see somewhere between 10 inches to 2 feet of snow with some locally higher totals by midday Sunday, according to weather service officials.

Our first winter storm will start in the mountains late Friday, then spread into the lower elevations and the plains through the weekend.

“Northern Colorado is poised for our first taste of winter this weekend,” NWS Boulder officials said in their Friday morning forecast discussion, adding temperatures will “certainly be cold enough for all snow and high temperatures not likely to get out of the 20s.”

In the Denver metro, we’re likely to wake up to some light snow as the first round of the storm moves through in the early morning hours from the west. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies through midday before the heaviest accumulating snow starts falling Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning.

Denver7 meteorologist Stacey Donaldson said earlier Friday we could expect to see somewhere between three to seven inches of snow when all is said and done Sunday, but there may be pockets of banded snow where between six to eight inches of snow could fall in certain areas as the storm rolls through.

The models show the heaviest banded snowfall will occur along the I-70 corridor in the mountains and right through Denver with upwards of a foot of snow possible with the heavier snow bands. Lesser amounts of snow will occur further north through Larimer County and southward across the Palmer Divide, NWS forecasters said.

Across Denver, there is a 52% chance that 6 inches or more will fall by Sunday night. If you’d like to see how your city compares based on snowfall amounts between less than an inch up to nearly two feet of snow, click here and select the “Probabilistic Snowfall Forecasts” tab highlighted in green.

Heading to the Denver Broncos game against the Chiefs on Sunday? You better bundle up as highs will be below freezing — a more than 40-degree drop from last week's game.

DENVER ACTIVATES OVERNIGHT SHELTERS

City officials are already getting ahead of our first snow of the season and have activated two overnight shelters for the unhoused.

The city’s Department of Housing Stability (HOST) will open an overnight shelter in the ballroom of the former Best Western hotel, located at 4595 Quebec St., and the Denver Coliseum, 4600 Humboldt St. starting at 7 p.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Monday.

Dererk Woodbury, a spokesperson for HOST, said in a news release Friday that people in need of shelter should head to this website to find “shelter access points.” If those facilities reach capacity, the city will refer those looking for shelter to the St. Francis center, located at 2323 Curtis St., for transportation between 6 and 9 p.m. each night to the Best Western and the Coliseum.

Families in need of shelter should call the Connection Center at (303) 295-3366.

City rec. centers and libraries will be available on Sunday and Monday as warming centers during operating hours for people looking for a place to warm up during the day.

AFTER THE STORM

Skies will clear by Sunday night, but temperatures will read in the single digits, according to the NWS.

Once this storm passes, a warming trend will take hold next week with mainly dry conditions with highs in the low 40s by Monday and the upper 50s to low 60s by Wednesday.

