Xcel warns of fire risk, possible power shutoffs as winds hit Colorado

DENVER — Xcel Energy is warning of critical fire weather and potential power outages on Monday as a cold front moves into Colorado’s Front Range, dropping temperatures to around 60 degrees.

Xcel said it’s evaluating whether or not it will proactively turn off power for customers in Adams, Boulder, Jefferson and eastern Denver counties on Monday.

The utility company said public safety power shutoff is not a step taken lightly and is only used when other methods are not enough to help prevent wildfires.

It is urging customers who rely on medical equipment to prepare for possible extended outages.

A Denver7 Weather Action Day is in effect Monday for high winds and high fire dangers for the whole Denver metro area.

Very windy conditions are forecast to develop late Sunday night into Monday morning across Colorado’s higher terrain and plains. A fire weather watch will remain in effect.

The foothills may see brief gusts up to 75 mph between 9 a.m. and noon, according to the National Weather Service.

Mountain peaks above 10,500 ft could experience gusts up to 80 mph through midday.

The Eastern Plains will see widespread gusts of 45–55 mph, with isolated gusts reaching 60 mph.

Xcel Energy is encouraging customers to build a home emergency kit, which should include the following:

Battery-powered radio

Flashlights

Batteries

Backup phone chargers

A phone that does not require electricity

Non-electric alarm clock

Additionally, light mountain snow is possible on Monday to the north of I-70, but the plains will stay mostly dry and cooler, with highs in the 60s.

Tuesday and Wednesday look like pleasant fall weather days before another temperature drop, and a chance for rain arrives on Thursday.