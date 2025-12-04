Volunteers spread warmth during Denver’s first major snowfall of the season

As Denver experienced its first major snowfall of the season Wednesday, volunteers across the city stepped up to help their neighbors with acts of kindness.

Mark Sorency was one of the volunteers serving up food and smiles at the Denver Rescue Mission on the day of the city’s first impactful snowfall of the season.

“Couldn't wait to get here,” said Sorency. “We were excited to get here this morning because we knew the need was even greater.”

Sorency has been giving back at the Denver Rescue Mission for about 15 years — and finds volunteering on snow days especially fulfilling.

“A lot of these guys will be inside most of the day here, and so you know, if you can go out and hang out with them and chat with them for a while, it makes their day,” he said.

Denver7

Denver Rescue Mission Director of Volunteer Services Sarah Hood said the role of volunteers is especially critical during winter months.

“Especially as we get into like January and February, those are big high need months for us for volunteering, because it's not as exciting to get out and about during those months with the cold weather, but it is a high-need time,” said Hood.

Across town, Muhammad Khan was on a mission to do good for his neighbor a few doors down.

This is Khan’s sixth year being a part of the City of Denver’s Snow Angels, a community driven volunteer program that helps older adults and those living with disabilities with shoveling snow from their front sidewalks.

“Even just shoveling one address really makes a difference,” said Snow Angels program director Anna Cool.

Denver7

According to city ordinance, Denver requires that property owners clear snow and ice from their sidewalks within 24 hours of snowfall in order for everyone to have safe access throughout the city.

“The program not only supports safety and avoids fines, it also helps to strengthen our community connection and foster that kindness and just remind us that we all have the opportunity to play a role in looking out for one another,” said Cool.

Khan went above and beyond Wednesday, shoveling every neighbor’s sidewalk on the way to his neighbor’s house.

“I am a big believer in serving and giving back to the community, and I think this is a great way to give back to the community,” he said.

Despite the cold temperatures, the warmth of neighbors helping neighbors was evident throughout the city.

“It's the lowest paid job I've ever had in my life, but it's by far the best,” said Sorency.