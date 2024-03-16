Snow still holds grip on Colorado mountain and foothills communities

DENVER — Two days after a winter storm dumped up to five feet of snow in parts of Colorado, many living in the high country and communities along the foothills are still trying to dig out.

The Genesee and Evergreen area was hit hard during Thursday’s storm as upwards of 45 inches of snow fell in some parts.

AirTracker7 flew over the area Saturday morning and captured images of snowed-in homes and unpassable roads.

Snow still holds grip on Colorado foothills communities

A Genesee resident told Denver7 Saturday that they and their neighbors were unable to leave their homes due to unplowed streets.

The resident said authorities have been called, but haven’t provided them with information as to when roads will be passable again.

Denver7 is reaching out to officials and residents for more information on the situation in Genesee. This story will be updated when we learn more.

Neighboring counties of Clear Creek and Gilpin are also struggling to dig out from the massive storm. The two counties declared local disasters and are receiving help from the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC).

Meanwhile, the snow is slowly starting to melt as temperatures warm up. Spring-like conditions will return next week as temperatures soar to near 60 degrees starting Monday.