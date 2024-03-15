Snow continues to taper off along the Front Range

That powerful winter storm is now moving out of Colorado and the snow continues to taper off through the Friday morning commute.

The foothills picked up between 2 to 4 feet of snow and the Palmer Divide got over 2 feet of snow! Very little snow is expected Friday morning and the winter weather alerts are set to expire at 6 a.m. across the metro area and northern Front Range mountains.

Check latest Colorado winter weather alerts.

We'll see partly sunny skies Friday afternoon, with high temperatures in the low to upper 40s across northeastern Colorado. It'll be even warmer this weekend, with mid to upper 40s on Saturday and Sunday.

Spring-like conditions next week as temperatures soar to near 60 degrees starting Monday.

A winter storm warning remains in effect through Friday morning

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.