Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherWeather News

Actions

Snow moves out as frigid temperatures settle over Denver

Snow will gradually taper off Sunday, but temperatures will stay very cold. Highs today will only be in the upper 20s in Denver, with lows in the single digits and teens early Monday.
winter wx.png
Posted at 2:35 PM, Oct 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-29 16:48:24-04

DENVER — The October snowstorm that dumped up to 8 inches of snow in parts of the Denver area over the weekend is moving out as clear skies and single-digit temperatures move in.

A significant first snow of the season this weekend across Colorado brought around 5-8 inches of snow for much of the metro area. Colorado's northern and central mountains picked up nearly two feet of accumulation in spots.

But the snow is clearing, and in its place, are bitter cold temperatures. Sunday night will be the coldest night of the season with single-digit readings, according to the National Weather Service.

Expect overnight lows to be frigid, falling to the single digits and teens by early Monday morning in the metro. Some mountain towns will see temperatures fall below zero, with many single-digit readings.

Monday morning, continued colder weather is expected across the region. Monday morning`s low temperatures will drop into the single digits in some parts, which will be the first time since late February.

Monday and Tuesday's highs will be in the low to mid-40s. But Halloween evening won't be as cold, so trick-or-treaters won't get too spooked from the winter weather.

By Wednesday, this weekend's snowstorm will be just a distant memory as dry and milder weather returns. Expect a return to the 60s by the end of this week.
MORE: Hourly forecast | Latest forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Stream live, current temperatures plus radars across Colorado anytime for free on the free Denver7+ app on your TV or watch from your computer or mobile phone anytime.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020