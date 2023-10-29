Snow moves out as frigid temperatures settle over Denver

DENVER — The October snowstorm that dumped up to 8 inches of snow in parts of the Denver area over the weekend is moving out as clear skies and single-digit temperatures move in.

A significant first snow of the season this weekend across Colorado brought around 5-8 inches of snow for much of the metro area. Colorado's northern and central mountains picked up nearly two feet of accumulation in spots.

But the snow is clearing, and in its place, are bitter cold temperatures. Sunday night will be the coldest night of the season with single-digit readings, according to the National Weather Service.

Expect overnight lows to be frigid, falling to the single digits and teens by early Monday morning in the metro. Some mountain towns will see temperatures fall below zero, with many single-digit readings.

Monday morning, continued colder weather is expected across the region. Monday morning`s low temperatures will drop into the single digits in some parts, which will be the first time since late February.

Monday and Tuesday's highs will be in the low to mid-40s. But Halloween evening won't be as cold, so trick-or-treaters won't get too spooked from the winter weather.

By Wednesday, this weekend's snowstorm will be just a distant memory as dry and milder weather returns. Expect a return to the 60s by the end of this week.

MORE: Hourly forecast | Latest forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Stream live, current temperatures plus radars across Colorado anytime for free on the free Denver7+ app on your TV or watch from your computer or mobile phone anytime.