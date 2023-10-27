First snow of the season for Denver will be a big one!

Denver is gearing up for its first snow of the season this weekend, while the mountains could pick up to nearly two feet of snow by Sunday!

Skies will turn cloudy tonight as rain and snow develop on the western slope. Light snow will roll east over the plains by early Saturday as temperatures tumble into the teens and 20s.

This snow will pick up in intensity on Saturday night with around 4 to 8 inches for the metro area, but some bands that could drop around 6 to 10 inches of snow along the Front Range.

A winter storm warning goes into effect in the high country Friday night. The high mountain passes could see around 12 to 24 inches of snow with some locally higher totals by midday Sunday.

Bundle up for for the Broncos game- we'll see some lingering flurries by that point and temperatures around 30 degrees!

Dry and milder weather will return next week.

