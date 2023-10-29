How much did it snow? Colorado snow totals for Oct. 28-29, 2023 snowstorm

DENVER — An early winter storm that isn’t done with Colorado has already produced some significant snowfall totals Sunday.

The storm moved into the area late Friday night, bringing Denver its first snowfall of the season. As much as eight inches of snow fell in some spots in the Denver metro Saturday.

Denver weather: 2 to 3 more inches of snow likely in metro Sunday, NWS says

An additional 2-3 inches is expected to fall through the rest of the day Sunday. The snow is expected to taper off first in the mountains and then later this afternoon across the Front Range.

Here are the latest snow totals reported to the National Weather Service as of 8:45 a.m. Sunday.

3 SSW Breckenridge, CO 16 inches

1 SSW Copper Mountain, CO 15 inches

1 SW Eldora, CO 14 inches

2 S Loveland Pass, CO 14 inches

2 NE Leadville, CO 13.7 inches

2 WNW Loveland Pass, CO 12 inches

3 SSW Alma, CO 12 inches

1 SW Tiny Town, CO 11 inches

6 S Fairplay, CO 11 inches

3 S Castle Pines, CO 10.6 inches

2 SW Colorado Springs, CO 10.5 inches

3 W Fountain, CO 10 inches

3 NNE Bailey, CO 9.6 inches

5 NE Ponderosa Park, CO 9.5 inches

9 NE Ponderosa Park, CO 9 inches

1 NW Ponderosa Park, CO 9 inches

1 NE Sedalia, CO 9 inches

2 NW Columbine, CO 9 inches

Conifer, CO 9 inches

2 W Aspen Park, CO inches

1 NW Golden, CO 9 inches

3 N Cherry Creek Reserv, CO 8.5 inches

1 SE Kassler, CO 8.5 inches

1 N Genesee, CO 8.3 inches

15 E Castle Rock, CO 8 inches

Georgetown, CO 8 inches

2 S Parker, CO 8 inches

1 N Centennial, CO 8 inches

3 W Sheridan, CO 8 inches

2 SW Denver, CO 8 inches

1 SE Littleton, CO 7.9 inches

2 WSW Centennial, CO 7 inches

1 N Castle Rock, CO 7 inches

2 E Kassler, CO 7 inches

1 NE Mountain View, CO 7 inches

Estes Park, CO 7 inches

Elizabeth, CO 6.8 inches

5 SE Parker, CO 6.5 inches

1 N Lone Tree, CO 6.5 inches

2 NE Cherry Hills Villa, CO 6.5 inches

2 NNE Monument, CO 6.5 inches

5 SE Parker, CO 6.5 inches

3 NNE Cherry Creek Rese, CO 6.4 inches

4 WNW Arvada, CO 6.3 inches

1 WSW Aurora, CO 6.1 inches

3 NE Englewood, CO 6 inches

4 NW Peterson AFB, CO 6 inches

4 E Denver, CO 6 inches

3 SE Federal Heights, CO 6 inches

3 W Fort Collins, CO 6 inches

1 W Wheat Ridge, CO 5.9 inches

Hugo, CO 5.8 inches

1 E Edgewater, CO 5.8 inches

1 E Edgewater, CO 5.6 inches

Iliff, CO 5.5 inches

2 NW Strasburg, CO 5.5 inches

2 SSW Boulder, CO 5.5 inches

2 SE Breckenridge, CO 5.5 inches

4 E Foxfield, CO 5.1 inches