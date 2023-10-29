Watch Now
How much did it snow? Colorado snow totals for Oct. 28-29, 2023 snowstorm

Snow will gradually taper off Sunday, but temperatures will stay very cold. Highs today will only be in the upper 20s in Denver, with lows in the single digits and teens early Monday.
Posted at 8:55 AM, Oct 29, 2023
DENVER — An early winter storm that isn’t done with Colorado has already produced some significant snowfall totals Sunday.

The storm moved into the area late Friday night, bringing Denver its first snowfall of the season. As much as eight inches of snow fell in some spots in the Denver metro Saturday.

An additional 2-3 inches is expected to fall through the rest of the day Sunday. The snow is expected to taper off first in the mountains and then later this afternoon across the Front Range.

Here are the latest snow totals reported to the National Weather Service as of 8:45 a.m. Sunday.

3 SSW Breckenridge, CO 16 inches
1 SSW Copper Mountain, CO 15 inches
1 SW Eldora, CO 14 inches
2 S Loveland Pass, CO 14 inches
2 NE Leadville, CO 13.7 inches
2 WNW Loveland Pass, CO 12 inches
3 SSW Alma, CO 12 inches
1 SW Tiny Town, CO 11 inches
6 S Fairplay, CO 11 inches
3 S Castle Pines, CO 10.6 inches
2 SW Colorado Springs, CO 10.5 inches
3 W Fountain, CO 10 inches
3 NNE Bailey, CO 9.6 inches
5 NE Ponderosa Park, CO 9.5 inches
9 NE Ponderosa Park, CO 9 inches
1 NW Ponderosa Park, CO 9 inches
1 NE Sedalia, CO 9 inches
2 NW Columbine, CO 9 inches
Conifer, CO 9 inches
2 W Aspen Park, CO inches
1 NW Golden, CO 9 inches
3 N Cherry Creek Reserv, CO 8.5 inches
1 SE Kassler, CO 8.5 inches
1 N Genesee, CO 8.3 inches
15 E Castle Rock, CO 8 inches
Georgetown, CO 8 inches
2 S Parker, CO 8 inches
1 N Centennial, CO 8 inches
1 N Centennial, CO 8 inches
3 W Sheridan, CO 8 inches
2 SW Denver, CO 8 inches
1 SE Littleton, CO 7.9 inches
2 WSW Centennial, CO 7 inches
1 N Castle Rock, CO 7 inches
2 E Kassler, CO 7 inches
1 NE Mountain View, CO 7 inches
Estes Park, CO 7 inches
Elizabeth, CO 6.8 inches
5 SE Parker, CO 6.5 inches
1 N Lone Tree, CO 6.5 inches
2 NE Cherry Hills Villa, CO 6.5 inches
2 NNE Monument, CO 6.5 inches
5 SE Parker, CO 6.5 inches
3 NNE Cherry Creek Rese, CO 6.4 inches
4 WNW Arvada, CO 6.3 inches
1 WSW Aurora, CO 6.1 inches
3 NE Englewood, CO 6 inches
4 NW Peterson AFB, CO 6 inches
4 E Denver, CO 6 inches
3 SE Federal Heights, CO 6 inches
3 W Fort Collins, CO 6 inches
1 W Wheat Ridge, CO 5.9 inches
Hugo, CO 5.8 inches
1 E Edgewater, CO 5.8 inches
1 E Edgewater, CO 5.6 inches
Iliff, CO 5.5 inches
2 NW Strasburg, CO 5.5 inches
2 SSW Boulder, CO 5.5 inches
2 SE Breckenridge, CO 5.5 inches
4 E Foxfield, CO 5.1 inches

